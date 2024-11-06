Kigezi hails Kanyaruharo for setting pace in farming

A cross-section of leaders in Kanungu District has hailed the late Francis Kanyaruharo, 89, for introducing various crops and fruits that inspired many people in Kigezi Sub-region to join commercial farming.

Kanyaruharo, a resident of Kakureiju, Kyeshero Sub-county in Kanungu District, succumbed to a stroke on November 3 at Nsambya Hospital in Kampala, which resulted from head injuries he sustained 10 years ago, according to his daughter, Ms Esther Majambere.

The Kanungu District Council Speaker, Mr Fank Byaruhanga, described the deceased as a model farmer who inspired other farmers to practice mixed crop farming for income generation and food security.

“He was a successful farmer in passion fruit growing and was a faithful person during the time he worked at Kayonza tea factory. He has been a pillar of development not only in Kanungu but also in Kigezi Sub-region as a whole,” Mr Byaruhanga said.

The district NRM party chairperson, Mr Godffrey Karabenda, described the deceased as a visionary farmer who used money from commercial farming to educate all his children, including Esther Majambere, who seeks to run for the district woman MP seat.

“We have lost an NRM party supporter who received a reward of a pickup vehicle from President Museveni because of his commercial agricultural practices,” Mr Karabenda said.

The chairperson of Kyeshero Sub-county in Kanungu District, Mr Abel Kakuru, said the deceased allowed people from different areas to access his crop gardens so that they can gain skills on commercial farming.

“We have lost a uniting factor that exercised discipline in everything he did. Many people in Kanungu District took their children to schools because Mzee Kanyaruharo showed them the way,” Mr Kakuru said.

Family members, including Ms Majambere, described the farmer as an innovative man who loved his family, his community and his country.

“His home was always full of people. He was loving, hospitable and very good company. He was famous for his passion for farming particularly in tea and passion fruit growing. He also introduced fruit tree grafting to the farmers in Kanungu,” Ms Majambere said.