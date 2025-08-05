Kigezi leaders express concern over killings

A section of leaders in Kigezi Sub-region has attributed the rising cases of murder to laxity among law enforcement officers and ongoing electoral activities that have distracted communities from productive work.

According to police records, the sub-region recorded 19 murder cases in July, up from 17 in June, bringing the four-month total to 74 cases—18 in May and 20 in April.

Nationally, the Uganda Police annual report shows a 2 percent increase in murders between 2019 and 2024. Assault remains the leading cause, accounting for a 19 percent increase in murder cases, followed by strangulation (15 percent), hacking (18 percent), and stabbing (2 percent). In a statement yesterday, Kanungu District Council Speaker Frank Byaruhanga blamed the growing violence on idle youth, unregulated alcohol consumption, and political handouts that have disrupted social order.

“People now wake up early just to stand by the roadside and wait for politicians to give them alcohol and handouts, instead of engaging in farming or other productive work—all under the watch of law enforcement officers,” Mr Byaruhanga said. He added that after getting drunk, fights often break out, some of which turn deadly.

He criticised law enforcement officers for failing to enforce preventive arrests and for allowing bars to operate through the night. “If the officers were vigilant, these idle individuals would be apprehended to deter others. The laxity has encouraged criminality. We appeal to the government to whip its law enforcement officers to ensure law and order in our communities,” he emphasised.

Mr Byaruhanga also noted that while domestic violence remains a major contributor to murders, the trend of people abandoning work in pursuit of political handouts, particularly during the ongoing electoral process, threatens the success of government initiatives like the Parish Development Model. Rukungiri District chairperson Geoffrey Kyomukama echoed similar concerns, saying the situation has become alarming.

“The increased cases of murder in our district are a big concern to us as leaders. Plans are underway to engage the district security committee to find a lasting solution. Alcoholism and drug abuse are the main drivers of these crimes,” Mr Kyomukama said.

In Kisoro, district chairperson Abel Bizimana attributed the rise in criminal activity to poverty and widening inequality.

“Criminals are now targeting the wealthy, waylaying them to steal their valuables. This will only get worse with the ongoing electoral process, which requires voters to line up behind candidates—something that can spark domestic or community-level tensions, especially when it goes against the wishes of spouses or religious leaders,” Mr Bizimana said.

He called for urgent government intervention to strengthen wealth creation programmes and streamline the electoral process to reduce unemployment and politically-driven tension.

However, the Kigezi regional police spokesperson, Mr Elly Maate, dismissed allegations of police laxity as unfounded. “All the murder cases committed in the region have been explained, and suspects have been arrested and prosecuted. The police cannot be present in every bar or home where these incidents occur. We have invested in community policing, but many people are unwilling to cooperate,” Mr Maate said.

Police report

The 2024 national police report revealed an overall 4.1 percent drop in crime, from 228,074 cases in 2023 to 218,715 in 2024.

Of these, 81,750 cases were taken to court, 46,302 dropped, and 90,663 remain under inquiry. In the past four years, murders through assault have consistently led the statistics.