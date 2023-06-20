Kigezi leaders recommend constitutional amendment

A section of stakeholders in Kigezi region has recommended that parliament should resume the debate on the reinstatement of the presidential age and term limits if democracy is to be respected.

The stakeholders that included civil society leaders, leaders of political party organizations, religious leaders, local leaders, resident district commissioners, and election officers from the districts of Kabale, Rubanda, and Rukiga resolved on Monday during a one-day dialogue held in Kabale town on strengthening citizens' engagement in elections organized by Kick Corruption Out of Uganda, a civil society organization working in the Kigezi region.

The deputy Resident District Commissioner for Rukiga District Mr Zadock Kamusiime who majored in gerontology studies supported the reinstatement of presidential term limits. However, he rejected restrictions on age limits arguing that some older persons have proved to be more resourceful in national development.

“I don't support the reinstatement of the age limit because it is not important to consider the fact that some older persons on the African continent and the world, in general, have demonstrated clear leadership for national development. For term limits it is okay,” Mr Kamusiime said.

Other recommendations from the regional stakeholders meeting included the banning of monetizing the electoral process, reducing the number of Members of Parliament and ministers, vibrant civic education for voters, and requiring candidates for sub-county, district, and parliament to at least have a bachelor’s degree as their minimum qualification.

The Kabale District Council speaker Ms Flavia Kanagizi said that the use of the money during the electoral process is vital because candidates must provide meals and refreshments for their agents besides transporting the sick, old, and persons with disabilities to the polling stations for voting.

The meeting also tasked the chief executive officer at Kick Corruption out of Uganda Mr Robert Kakuru Byamugisha, the Kabale district council speaker Ms Flavia Kanagizi, the Rukiga district council speaker Mr Oscar Akampurira, the secretary for social services Rubanda district Mr Obed Mutatina Kitabutuka to compile their recommendations and forward them to all the members of Parliament from Kigezi region so that they can be tabled on the floor of parliament for discussion.