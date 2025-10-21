Kigezi leaders sound alarm over rising youth depression, call for urgent support

Leaders in the Kigezi Sub-region have raised concern over the growing cases of depression among young people, warning that the crisis is spiraling into a public health emergency that demands immediate attention.

Speaking during a youth engagement event held at Kirigime Guest House in Kabale Municipality, the President of Green Environment Promotion (GEP), Ms Evelyne Ninsiima Kikafunda, said the number of young people silently battling mental health challenges is alarming.

“The number of youths silently battling depression is alarming,” Ms Ninsiima said. “Many are breaking down mentally because they have no one to talk to.”

She attributed the growing mental health crisis to unaddressed depression, social pressure, and a lack of professional counseling in schools and communities.

“We are losing our children not because they are weak, but because their pain is unheard,” she said. “Without proper counseling, stress turns into despair.”

Ms Ninsiima called for urgent strengthening of counseling programs in secondary schools and higher institutions of learning, emphasizing that mental health support should be treated as a necessity, not a luxury.

“Every school should have active counseling sessions,” she said. “Mental health support is not a luxury, it is a necessity.”

She also urged students to resist peer pressure and avoid harmful habits such as drug abuse, which she said are worsening the mental health crisis among young people.

“Do not let friends push you into habits that destroy your future,” she advised. “Stay focused, be disciplined, and set achievable goals.”

Ms Ninsiima appealed to leaders, parents, and institutions across Kigezi to treat mental health as a regional emergency.

“If we address these issues today, we shall raise a generation that is strong, productive, and hopeful,” she said. “Our youths need healing, not judgment.”

Her remarks come amid a disturbing rise in suicide cases across the sub-region.

In April, Nikita Kiconco, a Senior Six student at Solberg College in Kabale District, took her own life on Easter Sunday.

In July, Victor Mugarura, a 22-year-old first-year student at Kabale University, was found dead by hanging.

And in August, Victor Nkamwesiga, 37, a resident of Kanungu District, also died by suicide.

The growing list of such incidents has left communities in shock and underscored the urgent need for mental health interventions and community-based support systems.

Meanwhile, Minister of Finance (General Duties), Mr Henry Musasizi, who was the guest of honour at the same event, urged young people to take a proactive approach to addressing unemployment and social frustration by creating their own opportunities.

“The World Bank and Ministers of Finance globally are worried about the growing number of young people who graduate every year but remain jobless,” Mr Musasizi said. “We are now asking ourselves: how do we shape policy to directly respond to this challenge?”

He encouraged students to use their education to generate income and make purposeful career plans.

“The knowledge you acquire from university should help you secure a job or generate income. I am a Minister today not by accident; I planned for it. Nothing just happens. You must plan for what you want to become,” he emphasized.

Mr. Musasizi also advised learners to surround themselves with positive influences and avoid peers who discourage personal growth.

“The type of friends you associate with matters. Friends can either build you or derail you. Surround yourself with people who challenge and inspire you,” he said.

On governance, the Minister encouraged youth to participate actively in politics and demand accountable leadership.

“If youths neglect politics, they risk being ruled by incapable leaders who prioritize personal gain over service delivery,” he said. “Tenure should not be the reason for voting. Focus on leaders who have made real sacrifices to improve people’s lives.”

Both leaders’ messages converged on a common theme, that the future of Uganda lies in empowering its young people, not only economically but also emotionally and mentally.