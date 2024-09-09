Kigezi moves to ring-fence Mateke position for region

A section of leaders from Kigezi Sub-region have appealed to President Museveni to replace State minister for Defence and veteran affairs Sarah Nyiravbashitsi Mateke with someone who hails from Kisoro District.

The minister, 50, suffered a heart attack at her home in Kampala on Saturday morning and was pronounced dead at Mengo Hospital, according to her elder brother, Dr Gideon Mugisha.

The Kisoro District Chairperson, Mr Abel Bizimana, described the deceased minister as a seasoned politician who served everybody regardless of their religious and political background.

He said she was also a loyal cadre to the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, and a transformer in community development.

“She was an icon of unity, a darling of everyone and a strong bridge that connected all the people of all walks of life in Kisoro. The appointing authority should consider picking her replacement from the current leaders of Kisoro to heal the mourning souls of the NRM party supporters,” Mr Bizimaana added.

He said the district council would hold a special council sitting to pay tribute to her and her efforts.

The chairman of the Kigezi tourism cluster, Mr Ivan Mbabazi Batuma, said the minister was an upright leader whose track record was never tainted by any form of scandals and they had high hopes in her, especially supporting the improvement of the tourism industry in Kigezi Sub-region.

“As tourism fraternity we condole with the family and all the people of Kigezi and the country at large over the death of Sarah Nyirabashitsi. It's also our prayer that the appointing authority considers picking her replacement from the Kigezi,”Mr Batuma said.

Ministers from Kigezi Sub-region, who include Mr Henry Musasizi (State minister for General Duties at the Finance ministry), Mr David Bahati (State minister for Trade and Cooperatives), Dr Chris Baryomunsi (ICT and National Guidance), posted condolence messages on their X handles, saying her demise had left a big gap.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the Kisoro Woman Member of Parliament and Minister of State for Defence and Veteran Affairs Sarah Mateke. Her contribution and service has left a big mark on all who had the privilege of knowing her. May her soul rest in peace,”Mr Musasizi said.

Mr Bahati said: “Kigezi has lost a very hard-working and loyal cadre of the Movement. Hon. Sarah Nyirabashitsi Mateke stood for the emancipation of women and the empowerment of young people. She dedicatedly fought for the people of Kisoro and stood for what was right for Uganda.”

Dr Chris Baryomunsi said: “I am sad to announce the death of Hon Sarah Mateke, Woman MP, Kisoro District and Minister of State for Defence, Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs. May the good Lord comfort the family.”

The former State minister for Regional Cooperation, Dr Philemon Mateke, who is the father of the deceased minister, said her death was a big blow to his family.

Kisoro Municipality deputy mayor Augustine Mbonigaba said they have lost the best Member of Parliament Kisoro has ever had.

"Sarah Nyirabashitsi was social, cooperative, developmental, down to earth, and never sectarian. We have lost a pillar of unity and development," Mr Mbonigaba said.

Mr Amos Hakizimana, the Kisoro District council speaker, described the late Nyirabashitsi as a committed leader who visited her constituency every weekend to attend social functions despite her very busy schedule.