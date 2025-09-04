Kigezi radio presenters taken off air over criticism of ministers Muhwezi, Baryomunsi

Three radio presenters in Kigezi Sub-region’s Rukungiri and Kanungu districts have spent more than a month off air after the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) suspended them over broadcasting programs critical of senior government ministers.

Mr Santurina Namanya Kakyene, station manager and presenter at Boona FM, and Mr Ronald Agaba, also known as Mwene-Ngaro, alongside his assistant Tumuhimbise Gordson Kakobe at Kanungu Broadcasting Services (KBS), were suspended on July 14, few days before the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries.

“The suspension was unfair. I was taken off air without being heard, simply for speaking against excesses in the NRM primaries—even on programs I wasn’t hosting,” Mr Kakyene told Monitor.

He added that UCC officials twice attempted to forcibly close Boona FM, once arriving with military police before intervention by former presidential candidate turned MP hopeful Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde.

“They wanted to switch off the station and even arrest me while hosting a program that included an opponent to Gen Muhwezi. The suspension letter was read by Gen Muhwezi himself on his radio before I received a copy,” he said.

Boona FM, owned by businessman Wenceslas Maanige, has operated since 2017.

Gen Muhwezi owns Radio Rukungiri, in addition to his ministerial role and position as MP for Rujumbura County.

“The suspension has hurt our business and station performance. The UCC accused Kakyene of hosting a program he never presented,” Mr Maanige said.

Mr Agaba, KBS station manager, said he and Mr Kakobe were targeted for hosting programs that “undermine service delivery and government programs” after giving airtime to candidates opposing Dr Baryomunsi in the NRM primaries for Kinkizi East MP seat.

“Every time we hosted someone speaking about Dr Baryomunsi’s election, we received letters from UCC. Eventually, we were suspended, along with our two most popular programs, Day Break and Parliament Y’abantu. It has been almost two months, and we still have no explanation,” Mr Agaba said.

Kanungu District Chairperson Eng Sam Kajojo, who also contested against Dr Baryomunsi in the primaries, described the suspension as “a sign of intimidation that must be addressed.”

Efforts to reach Gen Muhwezi and Dr Baryomunsi for comment were unsuccessful, and repeated attempts to contact UCC head of communications, Mr Ibrahim Bbosa, also went unanswered.

The suspensions have drawn criticism from civil society and local media advocates, who warn that such actions threaten press freedom and the right to hold public officials accountable during elections.