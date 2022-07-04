Kigezi to govt: Allow us to cultivate in wetlands

A section of local leaders in the Kigezi Sub-region have asked the government to allow farmers to continue cultivating in wetlands if their farming selected enterprises under the new parish development model (PDM)are to succeed.

Local leaders that gathered at Rushebeya market grounds in Rukiga District and at the National Teachers College, Kabale, on Friday argued that stopping farmers from using wetlands will affect food crop production.

Some of the selected enterprises under the PDM development model include Irish potato and vegetable growing, beans, fish farming, onions, dairy farming and aquaculture, among others.

In 2019, the government started a wetland restoration programme and stopped people in Kigezi region from cultivating in wetlands.

The leaders made their pleas in the presence of State minister for Trade Industry and Cooperatives, Mr David Bahati, who doubles as the NRM party chairperson for Kabale District, and the State minister for Finance (General Duties), Mr Henry Musasizi.

“We appeal to the central government to allow the people of Kigezi to continue using the low lands and wetlands as their farmland and crop gardens due to land scarcity that resulted from increasing population,” the chairperson for Rwamucucu Sub-county, Mr Eddie Mugisha, said.

Adding: “Most of our people have selected farming enterprises under the Parish Development Model such as the growing of Irish potatoes and vegetables that have been doing well in wetlands for decades.”

The MP for Rukiga County in Rukiga District, Mr Roland Ndyomugyenyi, added that compensating people to get out of wetlands and low lands will cripple farming, resulting in a food crisis.

“Our people in Kigezi must be allowed to continue using wetlands and low lands as their crop gardens if the government programme of eradicating poverty among the subsistence farmers is to be achieved,” Mr Ndyomugyenyi pleaded.