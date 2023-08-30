Kigezi turns to eastern Uganda for Irish potatoes amid scarcity

For many years, Kigezi Sub-region has been renowned for growing Irish potatoes on a large scale.

But over the last two to three years, the sub-region has suffered a drop in production, something that farmers attribute to prolonged dry spells caused by climate change.

They also say the presidential directive that banned farmers from cultivating in wetlands has affected the growing of Irish potatoes since the waterlogged areas are favourable for their growth.

Traders in Kigezi, who are overwhelmed by demand, especially from neighbouring Rwanda, have now turned Kapchorwa and other districts in eastern Uganda for Irish potatoes.

“We are transporting Irish potatoes from Kapchorwa District and neighbouring areas to Kigezi because of scarcity here. We sell the Irish potatoes to Rwandan traders at Katuna border while the rest is sold to the local consumers in Kabale Town,” Mr Robert Mutabazi, a member of the Irish Potato Traders Association in Kigezi, said in an interview yesterday.

“The prolonged dry season could be responsible for the scarcity although we expect some Irish potato harvest in mid-September in Kabale and Rubanda and December in Kisoro,”

Mr Mutabazi said due to high transportation costs from Kapchorwa to Katuna border, the price of a 100kg bag of Irish potatoes has increased from Shs80, 000 to Shs90,000.

The speaker for Katuna Town Council, Mr Elly Ruhanganyine, appealed to the President to rescind his directive on growing Irish potatoes in wetlands.

“Farmers in Kigezi should be allowed to use wetlands for Irish potato growing once a year since it is well known that there is a problem of land shortage in the area. If this directive is not reversed, it may lead to food insecurity in the sub-region,” Mr Ruhanganyine said.

He added that the transportation of Irish Potatoes from eastern Uganda to south-western Uganda has led to the reduced prices of the commodity thus affecting the local traders who have been selling the locally produced potatoes in the area.

The Kabale Resident District Commissioner, Mr Godfrey Nyakahuma, advised the farmers to formally petition his office so he can deliver their concerns to the President.

“For now, using wetlands as crop gardens is criminal and anyone found violating the presidential directive faces arrest. The aggrieved farmers should make a written petition to my office citing strong reasons as to why they should be exceptional, then I will forward it to President Museveni for further guidance,” Mr Nyakahuma said.

The officer-in-charge of loading and offloading at Katuna border post, Mr James Bahati, said since July, he registers about 10 Ugandan registered trucks offloading tonnes of Irish potatoes from Kapchorwa on a daily basis.