Kigogwa inferno: Truck owner, driver yet to be identified

The identities of the owner and the driver of a fuel tanker that gutted fire killing 15 people and injuring dozens of others aren’t known four days later.

The police have now turned to the Uganda Revenue Authority to help them identify the owner of the truck, who will then identify his or her driver.

Police spokesman Patrick Onyango confirmed that both individuals’ identities haven’t yet been obtained, but investigators have reached out to agencies handling the registration of vehicles to get details.

“The identities of the driver and the owner of the truck haven’t yet been obtained. We have filled up police form 28 and written to the Uganda Revenue Authority to give us details of the owner of the truck. The owner of the truck will lead us to the driver,” Senior Superintendent of Police Onyango said yesterday.

On Tuesday, an operator of a fuel tanker, which was avoiding a direct hit of a taxi after its driver had suddenly stopped in the middle of the road, lost control of it and fell on its side.

The incident caused a spillage of fuel, which attracted people to siphon it. As residents siphoned the fuel, a fire was ignited and it quickly engulfed people around the truck killing 10 people instantly. Five others died while being transported to hospitals.

At least 25 people are still battling for their lives in the hospitals with 15 in the intensive care unit. Most of them are in Kiruddu Hospital.

This publication understands that registration of vehicles is currently managed by the Ministry of Works and Transport.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Works and Transport, Susan Kataike said once they have a number plate, they will be able to know who registered it.

She, however, couldn’t ascertain whether the police had written to them to obtain those details or not.

10 years ago, the Uganda Police Force issued a directive that fuel companies share details of the trucks and the drivers transporting their products to avoid terror incidents and accidents.

The police were to keep a register of the fuel trucks and their drivers for proper inspection and verification.

Mr Onyango couldn’t comment on whether they still enforce the registration of fuel trucks or not.

Mr William Busuulwa, the chairman of the Uganda National Transport Alliance, said yesterday that he was also not in the know of the driver or truck that was involved in the Kigogwa accident.

“I don’t know him or the truck he drives. But I think if they share the number plate of the truck with URA or Works (ministry), they will be able to know the owner of the vehicle. The owner will present the driver as per the Traffic laws,” Mr Busuulwa said.

The traffic law mandates the owner of the vehicle to keep copies of the driving permit and identities of the driver. The owner is also obliged to present the driver to the police in case of a traffic offence.

Mr Busuulwa said many of the internal fuel transporters don’t abide by the regulations.

“The big fuel companies often ensure that their drivers have all the requirements. The trucks are maintained to the standards that forbid the use of retread tyres on trucks carrying their products,” Mr Busuulwa said.

Mr Busuulwa said they also limit old trucks from carrying their products to avoid accidents.