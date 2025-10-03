Kigongo commends ghetto youth for shunning 'selfish politicians'

The First National Vice Chairman of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), Al-Hajji Moses Kigongo, has commended ghetto youth in the Busoga sub-region for shunning opposition politicians with selfish interests.

Speaking at a meeting with ghetto youth leaders in Mafubira, Jinja City North Division on Friday, Kigongo praised the youth for rejecting politicians who seek to use them for criminal activities, especially during the election period.

Kigongo noted that some selfish opposition politicians wanted to use the youth to commit crimes, but the youth had seen through their intentions and shunned them. He thanked the ghetto youth for supporting the NRM government and urged them to vote for President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and other party candidates in the forthcoming elections for continued development.

During the meeting, Kigongo flagged off ghetto SACCOs to dispatch funds to eligible beneficiaries. He requested the ghetto youth who benefited from the Shs100 million empowerment fund given to the 12-ghetto youth SACCOs in Busoga to use the funds well, in order to uplift their livelihoods.

"If you use the funds well, the government will give you more financial support," he assured.

The Director of Crime Intelligence, Maj. Gen. Christopher Ddamulira, coordinator of the ghetto structures project, thanked President Museveni for extending financial support to the ghetto SACCOs in Busoga. He warned that those who persist in crime will be arrested, while praising law-abiding citizens.

"For those who are persistent to change and still getting involved in crime, we shall arrest you," he assured.

Special Presidential Assistant on Press and Mobilization, Haji Faruk Kirunda, assured Kigongo of peace and security in the sub-region during the electoral process period. He appealed for more funds for Jinja City's ghetto youth, citing the city's densely populated ghettos. He also urged the ghetto youth to vote for President Museveni to consolidate NRM's achievements.

The Deputy Resident District Commissioner of Jinja City North Division, Hamis Kiganira, requested a government ambulance and police patrol for easy response to citizen calls.



