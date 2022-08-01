Kigongo to RDCs: Serve people not yourselves

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) party national vice chairperson, Hajj Moses Kigongo, has tasked the newly appointed Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) and Resident City Commissioners (RCCs) to exhibit transparency while on duty.

While addressing RDCs and RCCs during their orientation held at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi last Friday, Hajj Kigongo said self-discipline will guard them against corruption.

“When you are not disciplined, it is easy for you to fall into the temptation of becoming corrupt and being compromised. This will taint the image of the government and affect the lives of people you have been assigned to serve,” he said.

He added: “Always exhibit effective accountability. The offices you hold don’t belong to you but the public. Be humble as you serve the citizens. Do not be arrogant.”

Hajj Kigongo said the NRM party has been able to rule for long because its leaders adhere to party ideology and stick to the core pillars of patriotism, democracy, social economic transformation and Pan Africanism.

He also emphasized the role of the RDCs in realising the effectiveness of the NRM Manifesto commitments as representatives of the President.

Hajj Kigongo also tasked RDCs to encounter land grabbers head on.

“Make thorough research on the contested land and also equip yourself with the Land Act to make informed decisions,” he said.

The Head of State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SH-ACU), Brig Henry Isoke, described corruption as a strategic and security threat.

“Despite all the concerted efforts to overcome the vice, corruption remains a very big obstacle to Uganda’s economic development. Each day stories appear in the press about corruption and the problems seem to be increasing rather than reducing. In a 2019 study commissioned by the Inspectorate of Government, it is estimated that the total annual cost of corruption in Uganda is Shs20.3 trillion,” he said.

“The effects of corruption are evident for all Ugandans to see since they encounter them on a daily basis. Failure in service delivery is a core resultant effect of the vice,” he added.

The Kalungu District NRM chairperson, who doubles as head of NRM district chairpersons in Uganda, Hajj Twaha Kiganda Ssonko, cautioned Commissioners against involving in NRM internal politics, saying taking sides complicates their work.

The Executive Director of National Planning Authority, Dr Joseph Muvawala, said RDCs should be responsible for the implementation of government programmes, including the PDM.

The Security minister, Maj Gen (Rtd) Jim Muhwezi, requested RDCs and RCCs to regularly convene meetings and share information, plan inter-agency operations, resolve any disagreements within the security fraternity and ensure operational harmony.

The Principal Judge, Dr Flavian Zeija, advised commissioners to be very cautious while executing court orders.

“A court order is premised on the legal principle that the successful party in a court decision should realise the fruits of their judgment; otherwise the process of according remedies to the successful party would be incomplete,” Dr Zeija said.