Kigongo urges Rukungiri leaders to bury differences ahead of 2026 polls

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) party's First National Vice Chairman, Al-Hajji Moses Kigongo, has cautioned NRM supporters in Rukungiri district against factions within the party.

Speaking at a reconciliation ceremony between Security Minister, Maj. Gen (rtd) Jim Katugugu Muhwezi and his former political rival Frank Arinitwe Rukanirwa, Mr Kigongo emphasised the importance of unity for the party's success in the 2026 general elections.

"Let us all remain one because we are all in one movement, and we all support the movement," Mr Kigongo said. "If we are supporting the movement, let us remain together, and if we remain together, then the Movement will survive the coming 2026 general elections." He encouraged NRM members to work in unity for the good of Uganda, emphasising politics of principles over selfishness.

"Have politics of principles, not politics of selfishness," Mr. Kigongo advised. "If you have differences, it's understandable, but now you are all NRM." He reminded them that the NRM was founded on inclusivity, unlike older sectarian-based parties, and emphasized the need for internal dialogue instead of infighting.

Rtd. Maj. Gen. Jim K. Muhwezi, the Rujumbura county MP and NRM party flag bearer, thanked Mr. Rukanirwa for fostering peace and harmony among NRM supporters in the district. "There's a lot of power and strength in cooperation," he said. "When people agree to work together, development is a must."

Minister Muhwezi highlighted the benefits of cooperation, citing the example of ants working together to build an anthill. "Because of cooperation, small insects called 'ants' built an anthill," he said. "It is from this point that I want to thank Mr. Rukanirwa for accepting to cooperate with me, and I'm sure that we shall together develop Rujumbura and Rukungiri district at large."

Mr. Rukanirwa promised to support all NRM party flag bearers, saying, "This reconciliation means a lot to me and the people of Rukungiri district. When someone comes as an independent candidate, it means they're dividing NRM party members. So, I've today come out to reconcile with the NRM flag bearer for Rujumbura county for the good well-being of the party."

NRM members reacted positively to the reconciliation, describing it as a great milestone that will help the party progress in the 2026 general elections.

Mr Ambrose Kibuuka, the Rukungiri district NRM party vice chairperson, said, "We are happy in Rukungiri because we have held an NRM family meeting and we have reconciled with one another. What is so important is the reconciliation of Minister Muhwezi and Frank Arinitwe Rukanirwa. I think this reconciliation will greatly help us as a party in the coming 2026 general elections."

The former Rukungiri district LC5 NRM party flag bearer, Mr. Angello Twinomujuni, described the action as a great step that will help the party cement its strength in the district. "As NRM, we have for sure achieved, and this reconciliation will greatly help us in the coming 2026 general elections," Mr. Twinomujuni said.

Mr Fred Mugisha, an NRM party member and the former Rujumbura county NRM Party flag bearer, said the action shows the level of maturity among NRM party members in the district.

"We are working as a team, and this action should not be taken for granted," Mr. Mugisha noted. "I want to thank Minister Muhwezi and Frank Rukanirwa for accepting to work with one another."

The reconciliation comes after a tight race between Minister Muhwezi and Frank Arinitwe Rukanirwa for the party flag, which ended in Minister Muhwezi's favor, prompting Rukanirwa to declare an independent candidature.

The move had caused tension and divisionism among NRM party supporters in the district, but the reconciliation effort led by the 1st National Vice Chairman of NRM has brought the parties together.



