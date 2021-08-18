Kigozi withdraws election petition against NUP’s Serukenya

By Juliet Kigongo More by this Author

By Anthony Wesaka More by this Author

The former Makindye Ssabagabo Municipality Member of Parliament, Mr Kigozi Ssempala, has withdrawn a petition he had filed challenging the election of David Serukenya of the National Unity Platform (NUP) .

This means the election of Mr Serukenya as the MP for Makindye Ssabagabo Municipality is sealed.

“Take notice that the petitioner (Mr Kigozi) wishes to withdraw this petition having found compelling reasons to do so. It is without duress or complicity,” Mr Kigozi through his lawyers of Alaka & Co. Advocates, wrote to court yesterday.

Accordingly, presiding judge Winifred Nabisinde dismissed the election petition with each party bearing its own costs.

Mr Kigozi, who stood as an Independent after losing the NUP ticket to Serukenya, had sued the latter alongside the Electoral Commission (EC).

After the January 14 elections, the EC declared Mr Serukenya the winner with 35,892 votes against Mr Kigozi’s 19,418 votes.

Some of the reasons that Mr Kigozi had raised to nullify Serukenya’s election were lack of minimum academic qualifications of Senior Six or its equivalent and that his competitor was not duly nominated for election.

Advertisement

Mr Kigozi had asked the court to declare that at the time of the election, Mr Serukenya was not qualified to be a legislator.

He had also sought court declarations that his opponent was not duly elected and instead he (Kigozi) be declared winner of the same constituency.

Summoned

In a related development, Kampala High Court yesterday summoned the mother of Busiro North MP Paul Nsubuga to appear before a judge over the name change of his son.

Ms Agnes Nabawanuka is expected to appear before Justice Nabisinde next Monday.

She is expected to throw light on accusations that her son changed his name from Mukalazi Peter to Nsubuga Paul in order to secure a UPDF scholarship that enabled him to attain a minimum academic qualification of A-Level.

Justice Nabisinde has also issued summons to two of the MP’s former classmates in primary and secondary levels to appear for cross-examination.

[email protected]