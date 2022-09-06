Kiira Motors delivers 5 buses for city transport

Tondeka Bus Transport Company Ltd received five buses yesterday from Kiira Motors for Kampala City mass transit as part of the government programme to decongest the urban area.

Mr Moris Mukiibi, the head of communication for Tondeka Bus Transport Company, said the buses are the first batch to be procured from Kiira Motors.

He added that they expect at least 25 more buses from the same company before the year ends.

“These buses are going to be tested as passengers enjoy the services at a subsidised cost. We expect to have at least 600 buses by the end of next year,” Mr Mukiibi said.

“We were supposed to purchase buses from China, but due to the presidential directive not to import buses, we decided to purchase them from Kiira Motors. When Kiira Motors was not in position to produce the buses on time, we had to wait, but now we are very optimistic that Kiira Motors has the capacity to produce all the buses,’’ he added.

The five diesel buses are going to be plying different routes to and from city suburbs. Tondeka Bus Services is expecting some electric buses in the next batches.