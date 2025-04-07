Kiiza’s bail opens doors for other suspects in army court – experts

The granting of bail to lawyer Eron Kiiza pending appeal has lifted the legal limbo on former suspects of the General Court Martial, legal experts have said. Mr Kiiza was last Friday given a Shs20m bail after spending 87 days at Kitalya government prison. Presiding judge Michael Elubu, among others, reasoned that the nine-month imprisonment sentence handed to Kiiza was illegal since Section 171 (2) of the UPDF Act prescribes a maximum sentence of imprisonment to 30 days.

“In light of Section 171 (2) of the UPDF Act, it may be argued that when the applicant (Eron Kiiza) was sentenced to nine months in prison, he was given an illegal sentence, namely, one that exceeds the maximum prescribed by Section 171 (2). In light of this interpretation, the applicant’s appeal may enjoy a reasonable possibility of success,” the judge observed.

The judge also observed that the three sureties that Eron Kiiza had adduced were substantial enough to compel him to return to court and that he was able to prove that he has a fixed place of abode in Central Zone in Kiwatule, a Kampala suburb.

Human rights lawyer Nicholas Opiyo, at the weekend, explained that the High Court ruling on Eron Kiiza bail application sets a precedent that other suspects who have appeared before the same General Court Martial can now seek the help of the High Court and regain their freedom including applying for bail.

“…The court then went on to say Eron was in legal limbo and it went on to invoke the rules of equity and also relied on the inherent powers of original jurisdiction to order for the release of Eron,” Mr Opiyo explained. He added: “Eron’s case establishes that the Criminal Division of the High Court has jurisdiction over all cases from the General Court and opens a pathway for former General Court Martial suspects to regain their freedom.”

Likewise, Mr George Musisi, a lawyer representing supporters of the largest Opposition political party, the National Unity Platform (NUP), said the bail ruling has opened doors to also pursue bail applications for their members charged before the frozen General Court Martial. “Certainly, even before the ruling, the Civil Division of the High Court had advised that all matters of the General Court Martial be handled by the Criminal Division. We have already instituted five bail applications for those in custody like Bobi Young and next week, (this week), we are going to file for the remaining eight,” Mr Musisi said. He added: “Despite the harsh bail terms of Shs20m, the other things were very welcome.”

Sources within the prisons said there are about 700 civilian inmates at Kitalya prison who were charged before the military courts. Further statistics provided by leaders from the Karamoja Sub-region put the number of Karachunas arrested and charged before military courts in connection with illegal possession of guns to more than 4,000. On January 31, the Supreme Court in a landmark judgment declared it unconstitutional for civilians to be tried before the military courts.

The justices in a majority decision of 6:1, held that the suspects who would appear before the said courts would not get justice since there was no independence and fairness contrary to the demands of the constitution which is the supreme law in the country.

“All charges, or ongoing criminal trials, or pending trials, before the courts-martial involving civilians, must immediately cease and be transferred to the ordinary courts of law with competent jurisdiction,” ruled Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo who wrote the majority judgment. Despite the decision of the highest court in the land, several civilians still remain on remand. It is only Opposition political stalwart Dr Kiiza Besigye and his aide Obeid Lutale whose files have since been transferred from the military courts to civilian courts following an uproar. Last Tuesday, MPs on the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee grilled officials from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) demanding the latest update on the transfer of civilian files from military courts. The MPs gave the office of the government chief prosecutor up to Thursday last week to formally write to them on the progress of the said transfers.