Kikuube health workers decry lack of mortuary, faulty equipment

Kyangwali Health Centre IV in the Albertine region has been operating without a mortuary for years, forcing health workers to keep the bodies of deceased patients in the wards, sometimes on the very beds meant for the sick.

Medical staff say the situation compromises the dignity of the deceased and adds emotional strain on patients and health workers alike.

"We also lack a proper drug store. We are improvising for now. Worse still, we don’t have a mortuary at this large facility. When we lose a patient, it becomes a challenge to handle the body in a dignified manner. Sometimes, we have no choice but to keep the body in the ward. It’s not a good situation. A mortuary is something we urgently need," Dr. Semu Tebayita, in charge of the facility, said.

The facility, which serves a catchment population of 41,331 people, continues to face critical equipment challenges.

Dr. Tebayita revealed that out of the three theatre beds available, only two are still in use, but their hydraulic systems are partially malfunctioning, making surgery difficult and physically strenuous for doctors.

"We had three hydraulic beds, but they had been in use for a long time and were failing. One of them had a completely malfunctioned hydraulic system—it couldn’t be adjusted at all," Dr. Tebayita explained. "You’re left with no option but to use a faulty bed. You’re at the mercy of your own physical strength because the bed is stuck at a fixed height."

However, a Chinese oil company operating in Kikuube District has stepped in to support the facility with a consignment of essential medical equipment, including two hydraulic operation beds.

Dr. Tebayita said these new beds are a blessing and will enhance the safety and comfort of both patients and medical staff.

Mr. Liu Xiangdong, President of CNOOC Uganda Limited, reiterated the company’s commitment to supporting the communities in which it operates.

"We believe that healthy and educated communities are the foundation for sustainable development and shared prosperity. Our investment today reflects our dedication not just to energy, but to human capital," he said.