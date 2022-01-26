Kikuube officials halt Bugoma Forest boundary reopening

A man rides through part of Bugoma Forest in Kikuube District last year. Kikuube District authorities halted the boundary reopening exercise over alleged irregularities.  PHOTO/ALEX TUMUHIMBISE

By  Alex Tumuhimbise

What you need to know:

  • The leaders say the government surveyors did not consult the residents when embarking of the exercise.

The reopening of the Bugoma Forest boundaries hangs in the balance after Kikuube District authorities halted the exercise over alleged irregularities.

