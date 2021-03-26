Killed lions were targeted for trade - RDC

By Monitor Reporter More by this Author

Last week, six lions were discovered dead with missing body parts after they were allegedly poisoned in Queen Elizabeth National Park in Kanungu District.

Their heads and appendages were chopped off and the carcasses were surrounded by dead vultures, an indication that the lions had been poisoned.

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) then announced a Shs10m bounty on whoever surrenders information leading to the suspects.

Four people have so far been arrested in connection with the crime.

They were arrested on Monday night during a joint operation mounted by UWA, the army and police in Kihihi Sub-county, Kanungu District.

The UWA communications manager, Mr Bashir Hangi, said the group led police to where four heads of lions and their legs were hidden.

Samples were extracted from the carcasses of both lions and vultures and taken to Kampala for further examination to ascertain the type of poison used.

Mr Gad Rugaaju Ahimbisibwe, the Kanungu Deputy Resident District Commissioner, said the animals were targeted for their lucrative body parts.

“The suspects admitted to slaughtering lions for their teeth and claws, which they consider a big trade. They told us that they did it for business,” Mr Rugaaju said, adding that the nails and hearts are also costly.

A lion’s head can cost Shs40,000 while its litre of fats can be sold at Shs60,000.

Mr Rugaaju said the suspects were also found with a two-litre jerrican of fats.

He said other body parts are reportedly sold to traditional healers.

Mr Shafiq Ssekandi, the Resident District Commissioner, said they suspect that someone else could be behind the killing .

“The price may not be true [the amount is low]; it seems there is a millionaire behind this move. The possibility of using the lion’s body parts for rituals and witchcraft cannot be ruled out . In our investigations, we must establish who this millionaire is and why is he or she threatening wildlife for his or her personal interests,” Mr Ssekandi said.

Mr Nelson Natukunda, the Kihiihi Sub-county chairperson, said it was his first time to learn that body parts of lions can be sold.

He wondered how the residents would be lured to risk their lives to lay traps to kill the animals at such a price, adding that the cash offer might have been higher.

“I received information that the buyer of the body parts came on Monday but reduced the price which the suspects rejected, and they were arrested. If the buyer had taken them, the evidence would have been destroyed. We will start sensitising people about the importance of wildlife in the development of our areas,” Mr Natukunda said.

Ms Josephine Kasya, the district chairperson, said the killing was being treated as a security matter.

“I have heard about the matter, but since it is more to do with security, the RDC, who is our spokesperson, can comment,” she said.

Mr Paul Turyagumanawe, a tour guide, attributed the incident to trade and witchcraft.

“It is highly suspected that witch doctors planned the attack because some parts and oils were extracted from the carcasses,” he said.

“If these medicine men knew the value attached to lions and what the country loses when they die, such things wouldn’t be happening,” Mr Turyagumanawe said.

He said the killing has also affected the tourism sector since some tourists come to view the animals.

“The southern sector of Queen Elizabeth National Park is known for climbing lions, but now that they are being targeted, tourists that have been coming to see them are going to reduce which affects the industry,” Mr Turyagumanawe said.

Mr Turyagumanawe said government should embark on sensitisation of communities on the value of animals and intensify vigilance.

“A lot of vigilance is needed because when things like this do not happen in a while, the government tends to take a backseat, which leads to people attacking protected areas,” he said.

Mr Turyagumanawe advised government to provide information on revenue sharing programme with communities neighbouring national parks and protected areas.

According to UWA, tourism has been a top foreign exchange earner to the country contributing almost 10 per cent of the GDP and 23 per cent of the total foreign exports.

Dr Boris Bitwire, a tour and travel operator at Climbing Lionsgate Safaris, said the absence of lions will reduce the number of tourists and revenue.

“My hotel is located at the gateway to the park. Whenever tourists come, they make a stopover here for food, accommodation and other services. Killing of lions and other animals means they will not be coming back and this greatly affects the business,” he said.

Dr Bwire advised government to install CCTV cameras in the national parks.

“Government has been reluctant in monitoring these areas. If they can plant cameras on streets to curb crime, why don’t they also do the same in national parks to capture unsuspecting poachers?” he asked.

Mr Hangi said government was ensuring that animals are protected from poachers.

He said UWA has already installed cameras and drones to monitor the parks.

“We have animals because UWA is protecting them. We have stealth cameras already but we need more in all parks, it is a big project that requires a lot of money over a period of time. We have ventured into the use of drones to monitor parks but they are still few. This is also another big project that requires a lot of money,” he said.

Mr Hangi said they will continue patrolling the parks to protect the animals.

In 2018, at least 11 lions, including eight cubs, were killed at Hamukungu, an enclave of Queen Elizabeth National Park.

Investigations revealed that they were killed after attacking a cow. In Uganda, lions are mainly found in Murchison Falls, Kidepo Valley and Queen Elizabeth national parks.

By Zadock Amanyisa, Robert Muhereza & Alfred Tumushabe