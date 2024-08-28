Kimaka Health Centre III finally set for completion after six years of abandonment

Kimaka Health Centre II in Jinja North City Division, which has remained idle for six years since its upgrade to a Health Centre III, has received a Shs250 million boost for its long-awaited completion.

Initially, a contractor was awarded Shs494 million to refurbish the facility and construct new maternity and general wards to increase patient capacity. However, the project was never completed, leaving the new structures abandoned with broken windows and doors. The compound has since become a grazing field for animals and a security risk due to the absence of a perimeter fence.

Jinja City’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Rajab Kitto, announced that this financial year, the Council is committed to improving health facilities within the city.

“As for Kimaka Health Centre III, the contractor did not finish some works. Besides the Shs150 million released by the government after several years, the Council has allocated Shs100 million from local revenue to complete the works, bringing the total to Shs250 million,” Mr Kitto said on Tuesday.

He further explained that the funds will cover repainting the new structures, acquiring necessary equipment, fixing the water system and electricity (including solar power), repairing broken windows and doors, refurbishing floors, and building an incinerator, among other tasks.

“Funds have been released to address the unfinished work by the previous contractor, and the money is already in the City’s account. The government funds will be disbursed in installments, and we aim to start work as soon as possible to ensure the structures are commissioned by the end of this year,” Mr Kitto added.

Earlier, Jinja City Council stated that the contractor had been "overwhelmed" by several similar contracts. “When Shs100 million was released in the 2017/2018 financial year, the contractor was nowhere to be seen, and the money was automatically returned to the treasury as per policy,” Mr Kitto explained.

Residents express frustration

Ms. Susan Naigaga, a local resident, criticized the lack of action from local leaders, who she claims are waiting to address the issue during the upcoming election campaigns. “This health facility could save us from traveling to Nalufenya or the main hospital, especially given the poor road conditions when it rains,” Ms Naigaga said.

Mr Musa Balikoowa, a boda boda rider from Kaitabawala Village, noted that while Health Centre IIs across the country have been upgraded to Health Centre IIIs to improve community health services, Kimaka Health Centre has remained stagnant for several years. He added that the health workers deployed at the facility often report to work but leave early to attend to private clinics. Although 18 health workers are assigned to the facility, few patients seek services there.

Dr Stephen Banonya, the Jinja City Health Officer, declined to comment on the situation, stating that he was in a meeting.