King Ceasor University granted charter in Uganda

King Ceasor University has officially received a university charter from Uganda’s National Council for Higher Education (NCHE), a landmark achievement officials say will open global academic doors for its students.

The charter, signed by President Museveni on July 3, was formally handed over on Monday by NCHE legal officer Steven Okoth to the university’s Vice Chancellor, Dr Charity Basaza Mulenga, during a ceremony held at the university's Kampala campus.

“With this charter, our students will be eligible to pursue master’s degrees at any university in the world,” said the university’s founder and chancellor, Mr Ceasor Mulenga.

He added: “It validates our commitment to providing quality education that is accessible to all, regardless of nationality.”

A university charter in Uganda grants an institution legal recognition and autonomy to operate, award degrees, and define its own governance systems.

King Ceasor University now joins a list of chartered institutions such as Uganda Christian University, Nkumba University and Kampala International University.

Founded 17 years ago, King Ceasor University began as the first private medical school in Kampala.

Mulenga said the institution has focused on affordability and practical training, particularly in the medical field.

“We take our students into various hospitals with different specializations instead of concentrating in one place. We even send them to communities to gain hands-on experience,” he noted.

The university, which graduated over 300 students in May, also recently introduced a mandatory two-month certificate course in technology for all learners, an initiative Mulenga said is designed to prepare students for the rapidly evolving job market.

Vice Chancellor Dr Charity Basaza Mulenga described the charter as “both an honor and a challenge.”

“It calls us to strengthen governance, improve systems, and embrace innovation in an ever-changing global environment,” she observed.

NCHE’s endorsement comes at a time when Uganda’s higher education sector is striving to expand access and elevate standards. Officials at the event framed the charter as a key step in enhancing the university’s global recognition.