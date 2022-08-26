King Oyo appoints new Premier as Tungwako resigns

The Tooro Kingdom Prime Minister, Mr Bernard Tungwako, has stepped down from his position.

“This is to communicate a decision I have reached to step down from the position of Prime Minister of Tooro Kingdom effective immediately in order to enable me to prepare for service in another role,” the letter addressed to King Oyo reads in part.

Mr Tungwako in a letter dated August 20 said the reason for his resignation is to avoid a conflict of interest since his new assignment is at the national level in the cultural fraternity.

“I will continue to promote and support the cause and interests of Tooro Kingdom in my assignments and where possible remain available for consultation to the person you shall choose as my successor,” the letter further reads.

King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru appointed Mr Tungwako as Prime Minister in June 2015 replacing Steven Kaliba. His resignation comes at a time when the institution is preparing to celebrate the 27th coronation anniversary for King Oyo scheduled for September 12 at Karuzika in Fort Portal City.

The Kingdom Deputy Information Minister, Mr Vincent Mugume, confirmed the resignation of the Tungwako saying the Kingo has accepted his resignation and replaced him with Mr Steven Kiyinji. He will be deputised by Ms Harriet Nyakake and Kwemara Ngabu as second and third deputy prime ministers respectively.

The newly appointed Tooro Kingdom Prime Minister, Mr Steven Kiyinji. PHOTO | ALEX ASHABA

In May last year, the Tooro Kingdom Speaker, Mr Saul Mugasa also resigned from his position citing mismanagement of Kingdom properties. This was a month after the Council of Saaza chiefs had suspended him for disrespecting the King.

In 2013, Mr Amos Mugisa who was the Kingdom Prime Minister also resigned and was replaced by Steven Kaliba who also retired in 2015.

Tooro Kingdom with King Oyo at the helm has had 10 prime ministers.