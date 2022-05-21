King Oyo commissions construction of Tooro’s first ICT skilling center

The King of Tooro, (Omukama) Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi has commissioned construction of the Shs511million ICT youth skilling centre at the Kingdom’s headquarters in Fort Portal City.

“Most of our youth are challenged with inadequate ICT knowledge and skills which limits them to showcase their innovative abilities,” Omukama Oyo said during the launch of the project in line with his bid to achieve the Tooro Vision 2045.

He emphasized that Uganda’s digital space steadily growing even during the post-pandemic era.

“Digital transformation is one of the critical components in the NDP IIIprogrammes that aims to increase ICT penetration and use of ICT services for social and economic transformation,” King Oyo added.

In September 2021, the King launched a 25-year development plan that aims at “preserving and protecting the heritage of Tooro, empowering the youth with skills, poverty eradication, and promotion of health, and promoting tourism among others.”

King Oyo is optimistic that establishing the ICT skilling centre will provide the youth with practical and innovative digital skills crucial for competing in the digital era.

The ICT centre will focus on equipping youth with skills in secretarial studies, graphic design programming, hardware maintenance and repairs, database management, systems administration, and web designing and development.

“I am calling upon all players in the ICT and Investment spaces especially Ministries of ICT and Finance, Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) and all development partners, to work collaboratively with the Tooro Kingdom to generate more ideas and action-oriented solutions towards the successful implementation of the ICT Skilling Centres and Vision 2045.”