King Oyo disputes land eviction claims, urges community unity

Tooro King (Omukama) Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, has firmly denied recent rumors of land evictions and warned politicians against spreading false information that tarnishes the kingdom's reputation.

Addressing his subjects during his 29th coronation anniversary at Karuziika Royal Palace in Fort Portal on Thursday, Omukama Oyo assured residents that there would be no evictions from kingdom land. He emphasized that the land belongs to the people of Tooro and accused certain politicians of disseminating misinformation for political gain.

"The land belongs to the Batooro. Certain politicians have been spreading false rumors to garner votes. I assure you, no one will be evicted. All residents should work with the kingdom’s land board to obtain proper leases or documentation confirming their legal residency on our land," he stated.

Omukama Oyo's remarks come in response to recent allegations of mass evictions from kingdom land.

Addressing environmental concerns, Omukama Oyo urged his subjects to prioritise tree planting to combat the impacts of changing rainfall patterns, which have led to frequent dry spells affecting harvests and household incomes. "By planting more trees, we can mitigate these effects and restore our environment," he said.

The Omukama also called on the government to provide relief support to those affected by recent floods in Ntoroko District. The floods, caused by the River Semuliki bursting its banks in early August, displaced over 10,000 people. Omukama Oyo highlighted the urgent need for assistance for these displaced individuals.

On the issue of HIV/AIDS, Omukama Oyo expressed concern over its rising prevalence, attributing it to public complacency. "People seem to believe that HIV/AIDS is no longer as serious as it once was. However, the disease is still present and spreading. It is disheartening to see the numbers increasing, and I call on everyone, including religious leaders, to take responsibility and continue the fight against this disease," he urged.

According to the recent report from the Uganda AIDS Commission, Fort Portal City has the highest HIV/AIDS prevalence in the country at 14.1 percent.

Omukama Oyo also encouraged his subjects to support the kingdom's development initiatives. He highlighted the establishment of a model farm to serve as a learning center for agricultural practices and announced plans to set up additional model farms across the kingdom. He also mentioned efforts to teach vocational skills to youth and the establishment of the first ICT center through the King Oyo Foundation to empower the youth with technological skills.

He expressed optimism that the ICT center would soon be operational and contribute positively to the kingdom's development.