King Oyo establishes model farm

King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV of Toro has established a model farm in Kyenjojo District for economic empowerment.

Under the arrangement, farming knowledge on different enterprises will be shared.

“I established this farm for a purpose because my people must learn how to use different technologies,” King Oyo said last week as he hosted a team of performing artistes at his farm.

King Oyo tasked people to embrace agriculture as a business.

“During Covid-19 lockdown, for us farmers we were not affected, we were making money but the musicians were affected because they were not performing. My advice is that you can make money from music and you invest it in farming,” King Oyo said.

King Oyo expressed concern over some young people who are embarrassed to work in the garden.

“Farming is a business, I am an active farmer and a business man in farming, it’s not a punishment or labour intensive,” he explained.

The King Oyo model farm in Bugaaki Sub-county involves livestock, dairy farm, mango growing, fish farming, coffee, banana plantation, tomatoes, goat keeping and poultry.

King Oyo also plans to establish a storage facility at the farm in case of coffee surplus.