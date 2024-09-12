King Oyo gives Tooro a royal touch of success

On September 12, Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV will celebrate 29 years on the throne as the reigning monarch of Tooro Kingdom.

The cultural event will take place at the kingdom royal palace, Karuziika, in Fort Portal.

President Museveni is expected as the chief guest, according to kingdom officials.

Born on April 16, 1992, to the late King Patrick Matthew Kaboyo Olimi III and Queen Mother Best Kemigisa of the Royal Clan of Babiito, Omukama Oyo is the 12th ruler of Tooro Kingdom.

He ascended to the throne at the age of three, upon his father’s death in 1995.

During his nearly three-decade reign, Tooro Kingdom, which separated from Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom in 1830, has experienced significant changes.

Despite facing challenges, notably resistance from his cousin Prince David Kijjanangoma in 2013 about three years after he turned 18, accusations of incompetence and absenteeism, Omukama Oyo has achieved several milestones.

Tooro Kingdom Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Culture and Clan Mobilisation, Ms Harriet Nyakake, said Omukama Oyo has championed the fight against HIV/Aids, environment protection, agriculture, sports, among other causes over the years.

HIV/Aids fight

In 2016, he was appointed the UNAIDS envoy, actively combating the spread of HIV/Aids.

In 2020, King Oyo signed a five-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Health to address the disease burden in Tooro, focusing on reducing maternal deaths, HIV, malnutrition, and other health concerns.

As part of these efforts, Ms Nyakake said the king has been organising a series of annual health camps in the week leading up to the Empango (coronation anniversary), where specialised doctors provide free medical services to people throughout the kingdom.

“Each year, the king invites his friends who are doctors from America to work with our health minister, Dr Tito Beyeza, a surgeon. They have provided free orthopedic surgeries and treated other illnesses, including eye problems,” Ms Nyakake said.

She added that the kingdom plans to construct a children’s health facility in Kyenjojo District and other areas, although the king is still seeking partners for this project.

She said this year, all seven counties of the kingdom have benefited from free medical camps, with more than 1,200 people receiving treatment, including cancer screening, HIV/Aids testing, and orthopedic care, among others.

In environmental conservation, Omukama Oyo has led a campaign to protect the environment, calling on his subjects to plant more than 10 million trees throughout the kingdom.

Additionally, he has championed efforts to save River Mpanga, a vital water source stretching more than 200 kilometres and serving three districts (Kabarole, Kamwenge, and Kitagwenda) and one city (Fort Portal) since 2019.

In 2021, King Oyo launched the kingdom’s 25-year development plan, which will run until 2045.

The plan focuses on promoting, preserving, and protecting the rich culture and heritage of Tooro while also empowering the youth with essential skills, alleviating poverty, promoting health, and advancing tourism.

To support these goals, King Oyo established a youth centre in Muchwa, equipped with sewing machines to provide free vocational training for young people.

Ms Nyakake said to further enhance youth skills, an ICT centre is under construction in Muchwa, Fort Portal, and is nearing completion. He added that the project was realised through a partnership with organisations such as the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The ICT centre was commissioned in May 2022 by the State minister for Investment, Ms Evelyne Anite.

During the commissioning, King Oyo noted that inadequate ICT knowledge and skills limit the youth’s ability to showcase their innovative potential, saying that once completed and fully equipped, the centre would provide young people with practical and innovative digital skills, enabling them to thrive and compete in an increasingly digital world.

Agriculture

Ms Harriet Nyakake stated that King Oyo established a model farm in Kyenjojo to offer his subjects the opportunity to learn about various farming enterprises and modern agricultural technologies for free.

“The king plans to establish a model farm in each county, but for now, people come to this farm to learn about different enterprises. Many also come to purchase some of the farm’s products,” she explained.

The farm, located in Bugaaki Sub-county, features nine agricultural enterprises, including dairy farming, mango cultivation, fish farming, coffee production, banana plantations, tomato farming, goat-keeping, and poultry.

Sports

Ms Nyakake also noted that, in partnership with MTN, the kingdom organises the Masaza Cup tournament annually, along with bicycle racing events. This year, the finals of the Masaza Cup will be played on September 21 between Burahya County and Fort Portal County.

Additionally, King Oyo established a basketball academy, and the finals were held on September 8.

The head of the Babiito Royal Clan, Omujwera Musuuga Charles Kayondo Kamurasi, who is also the uncle of King Oyo, said the king has several accomplishments, including the refurbishment of Karuziika (the royal palace), the construction of a perimeter wall around the palace, and the provision of scholarships.

“As a royal family, we thank the President for the contribution he made towards the construction of the perimeter wall around the palace, it is one of the biggest achievements for our king,” he said.

Mr Kamurasi noted that each year, the kingdom offers scholarships to students in secondary schools, universities, and other tertiary institutions. He contrasted King Oyo’s achievements with those of his father, the late King Patrick Matthew Kaboyo Olimi III, whose plans for the development of Tooro were cut short. King Kaboyo ascended to the throne in 1966, but the kingdoms were abolished in 1967 and only restored in 1993. Sadly, he served for just two years before he died in 1995.

“King Oyo has achieved a lot, unlike his father who passed away shortly after the kingdom was restored. King Kaboyo had a grand vision and plan for Tooro, but unfortunately, he died before he could execute it. We are happy to see that his successor, Omukama Oyo, has accomplished much despite having limited resources,” Mr Kamurasi said.

He mentioned that the main obstacle preventing the kingdom from executing all its plans is the delay in the return of its properties by the government, despite a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on August 20, 2019 with the central government.

Mr Kamurasi said if the kingdom regained its properties, it would enable significant development.

“The Tooro Kingdom signed an MoU with the government, and I was present when the President signed it. A verification committee was established by the President, but nothing has come from the committee so far—we are still waiting. The MoU did not specify a timeline, and we appeal to the government to expedite the process,” he said.

King Oyo takes over

Musuuga Kamurasi explained that King Oyo’s journey to ruling Tooro Kingdom began in 1995 following the death of his father. At the age of three, he succeeded his father and officially ascended to the throne on September 12, 1995, which is why the Empango celebration is held every year on September 12.

Due to his young age, King Oyo could not undertake any administrative duties until he turned 18 in 2010. During these years, regents managed the kingdom’s affairs under his supervision. Musuuga Kamurasi, appointed by King Oyo’s father in 1992, a year before the restoration of the kingdom, played a significant role as the head of the Babiito ruling clan and helped nurture the young king.

The head of the Babiito Royal Clan stated that the regents were appointed by the Kingdom’s supreme council (Orukurato) in consultation with Omujwera Musuuga, whose key role was overseeing the administration of the kingdom.

The regents included Mr John Katuramu (then the kingdom’s prime minister), Rev Can James Rabwoni (RIP), Mgr Thomas Kisembo, Prof Oswald Ndolereire, Mr Zerio Byabagambi, Mr Isaiah Kalya, Rev Richard Baguma, Mr George Nyakairu, and Mr Justin Bakahumura. The regents handed over the kingdom’s administration in 2010 when King Oyo turned 18.

Challenges

King Oyo’s reign has not been without challenges. In 2013, three years after he turned 18, his cousin, Prince David Kaijanangoma, attempted to oust him, accusing him of incompetence and failing to reside within the Kingdom. This move gained the support of some royal family

members and Batooro.

Prince Kaijanangoma’s efforts to organise his own coronation were repeatedly thwarted by security forces between 2014 and 2016, culminating in his arrest for criminal trespass in March 2015.

In 2015, President Museveni intervened by forming a committee led by Bishop Reuben Kisembo of the Ruwenzori Diocese to investigate the kingdom’s issues.