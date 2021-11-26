King Oyo mobilises for mass vaccination against Covid-19

The King of Tooro Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukiidi IV has called on all the people in the entire kingdom to embrace Covid-19 vaccination.

King Oyo said Uganda is still battling with the Covid-19 pandemic and the only solution to this is by vaccination.

“We need to join our hands together to fight this pandemic and as the King of Tooro, I call upon all the people of Tooro above 18 years to go to the nearest health facilities and get vaccinated,” he said on Thursday while launching mass vaccination campaign where 400 people received their first jab and 50 people received the second jab.

King Oyo also supplied health facilities in the entire Kingdom with oxygen cylinders to support patients in critical condition.

He commended UNDP for partnering with the kingdom in implementing different initiatives geared to fight unemployment among the youth. The King also commissioned Ekyooto Ha Mpango that is geared to conserve the kingdom's culture.