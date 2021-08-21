King Oyo rallies youths to embrace vocational skills, commercial agriculture

By Alex Ashaba More by this Author

The Omukama of Tooro, Oyo Nyimba Iguru Rukidi IV, has urged youths to ‘‘embrace vocational skills and commercial agriculture to be able to fight the escalating problem of unemployment among the youth.’’

The king said he wants the entire kingdom to become a model in development by eradicating poverty, fighting youth unemployment through unlocking immense potential.

“I want every youth in Tooro to either get a job by using all the skills they have acquired or employ themselves in their businesses,” King Oyo said.

The king made the remarks on Thursday during the commissioning of a textile skills development and production center at Kingdom youth center in Fort Portal city.

The textile workshop was equipped with all workshop equipment from Uganda Industrial Research Institute.

The textile workshop center in Tooro, comes after the King last year signed a MoU with Uganda Industrial Research Institute with the aim of promoting science, technology and innovation for social economic transformation of the youth.

The Kingdom youth center was established in 2019 by the king to help the youth in the entire kingdom to learn vocational skills.

The king further revealed that the textile workshop will only offer courses aimed at solving unemployment and improving youth livelihood.

Last year, about ten youths from the kingdom were trained in practical skills at Uganda industrial research institute such ‘‘that they’d train others.’’

“Today we are gathered here to kick start a youth textile skills development and production center,” he said.

Relatedly, King Oyo has also started a model farm in a bid to extend agricultural knowledge to the young people in the kingdom.

“This program will be in the all districts of the kingdom. We shall be teaching the young people how important agriculture is and not only producing for consumption, we want our young people to become suppliers of agricultural produce,” he explained.

The Executive Director Uganda Industrial Research Institute, Prof Charles Kwesinga said they will continue supporting the kingdom to see it realize its vision and goal of making Tooro a model territory.