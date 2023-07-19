King Oyo’s 28th coronation fete hangs in the balance

The much-anticipated 28th coronation anniversary celebrations of King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV of Tooro Kindom, scheduled for September 12, hangs in the balance after the Abagaya clan withdrew from organising the event.

The clan, which was appointed by King Oyo, cites lack of transparency from the kingdom administration as the reason behind their decision.

During the Kingdom Supreme Council meeting held in Muchwa, Fort Portal City, in May, King Oyo selected the Abagaya clan to oversee the organisation of this year’s Empango or coronation celebrations.

However, during a press conference in Fort Portal City on Sunday afternoon, Mr Richard Mugabyomu Bakasemeza Abwooli, the chairperson of the Abagaya clan, along with other clan cabinet members, announced their withdrawal from organising the coronation anniversary.

Mr Mugabyomu said their decision was prompted by a discrepancy involving two different bank account numbers provided to the organising committee for the Empango funds.

They said one account number was given by the kingdom’s Deputy Prime Minister, Ms Harriet Nyakake, while the other was presented as the original account for Empango activities by Omujwera Musuga Kamurasi, the Queen Mother.

This discrepancy allegedly created confusion among the organising committee members, making it difficult for them to proceed with resource mobilisation.

It is also alleged that the King had instructed the Queen Mother to be the principal signatory of the Empango account, which the organising committee rejected.

In an attempt to find a resolution, the kingdom’s Prime Minister, Mr Steven Kiyingi, called for a meeting on July 7 at the Fig Tree Garden and Restaurant in Kampala.

During the meeting, it was resolved that the Queen Mother and Mr Ngabu Ateenyi, the Deputy Prime Minister, would serve as principal signatories, with Mr Richard Mugabyomu and Ms Kabanyagaki Evelyn as co-signatories. The signing mandate stated that any principal signatory could sign alongside the co-signatories, subject to approval from the organising committee and verification by the finance committee.

However, the kingdom administration failed to provide sufficient feedback on the resolutions, including introducing the signatories to the bank.

The Prime Minister urged the clan to reconsider their decision after promising a meeting with the king on July 15 in Kampala. However, just one hour before the meeting, the king called it off, leaving the clan disappointed and without clear reasons for the cancellation.

The Tooro Kingdom Prime Minister, Mr Steven Kiyingi, issued a statement through information minister, Mr Patrick Bamanyisa, expressing regret over the withdrawal of the Abagaya clan from their role in organising the celebration. He refutes the claim that the issue stemmed from the Empango account.