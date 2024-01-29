King Oyo sacks finance minister Kabongoya in royal restructuring

In a significant move, the Omukama of Tooro Kingdom, Oyo Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, has relieved Mr Edward Kabongoya of his position as Finance Minister.

This decision, outlined in a letter by Kingdom Prime Minister Mr Stephen Kiyingi Amooti, follows a royal directive to restructure the Ministry of Finance and Planning.

Mr Kabongoya, who took office in June the previous year, served for a brief seven months before being asked to step aside until further notice. While the letter did not explicitly detail the restructuring plan, it conveyed the king's directive to reorganize the ministry.

“This is to inform you that following the directive of His Majesty the King to restructure the Ministry of Finance and Planning, a decision has been taken to have you step aside until a new structure is put in place,” the letter reads.

Expressing gratitude to the outgoing Finance Minister, Mr Kiyingi Amooti acknowledged Mr Kabongoya's commendable service during his tenure. In a statement, he said, “On behalf of His Majesty King Oyo and myself, I take this opportunity to thank you for the good service that you have rendered to Tooro Kingdom administration. The kingdom appreciates your dedication and loyalty and encourages you to continue in the same spirit.”

When contacted about his removal, Mr Kabongoya confirmed receiving the dismissal letter and expressed his readiness to comply with the directive. He stated, “I indeed received the copy of the letter sacking me as the minister for finance last week, and I will abide by that. I don't know why I was sacked.”

The Tooro Kingdom has experienced changes in its cabinet since the assumption of the current serving cabinet in June the previous year. Notable adjustments were made, including the elimination of several ministries in May and the resignation of the Kingdom Prime Minister in August.

The reasons behind these changes and the specific details of the restructuring remain undisclosed in the provided information.