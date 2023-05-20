King Oyo scraps ministries as 9 ministers axed in reshuffle

Tooro King (Omukama) Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV has scrapped ministries in a first time reshuffle since May 2019.

The list of the newly appointed ministers with their deputies was presented in the kingdom’s parliament (Orukurato) for final approval with only 16 ministers and 8 deputy ministers.

Over eight ministers and their deputies have been dropped off the cabinet list, despite new entrants coming on board.

Last year’s Prime Minister Appointee Steven Kiyingi maintains his position while new entrants on the cabinet include information minister Black Bamanyisa, youth minister Patrick Kamulindwa, education minister Godfrey Rwebembera, finance minister Edward Kabongoya Bbala, lands minister George William Katuramu, Agriculture minister David Sabiti and security minister Joseph Musana.

William Kwemera Ngabu has been appointed as Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Finance and Administration.

According to the king’s cabinet, scrapped ministries include that of planning, general duties and that of office of the 3rd deputy PM. Duties of the ministry for gender and culture have been put under the deputy prime minister.

By Saturday morning, King Oyo had not appointed an Attorney General but Tooro PM Kiyingi said “the Omukama will soon look for a suitable person although the kingdom currently has someone helping on legal matters.”

Axed

Axed ministers include journalist Charles Mwangushya and his deputy Vincent Mugume who were in charge of information, James Mugenyi who was heading general duties, Edward Kasaija who was for youth, Prof Denis Mukama Namara for education, Charles Byakama for education, Herbert Muganda for local government.

Others ministers to have lost their positions are outgoing 2nd deputy PM Steven Tinka and 3rd deputy PM Patrick Mugazi who was also in charge of security.

On the other end, ministers such as Harriet Nyakake retained her position as the First Deputy PM and will be deputized by Zebidayo Mwesige while Michael Wandera remained Minister for Sports.

Outgoing Minister of Culture and Clan Mobilization Sunday Rusoke is the new Minister for Local Government while Joan Else Kantu and Dr Tito Beyeza retained their positions as Minister for Tourism and Health respectively.

Additionally, Dr Richard Mugahi will carry on as deputy minister for health- just like Henry Basaliza Mutegeki who will proceed as Minister for Foreign Affairs and inter-kingdom relations.Alfred Tumukugize continues as Minister for Palace affairs.