King Oyo speaks roads, voter bribery at his fest

Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru IV used his 30th Coronation Anniversary celebrations on Friday to call upon political candidates vying for various positions to refrain from bribing voters, noting that such practices cannot take Tooro or Uganda forward.

King Oyo said since the country has entered the political season, those seeking leadership should first clearly explain their intentions to the electorate so that citizens can make informed decisions when choosing their leaders.

“Anyone aspiring for leadership must have clear objectives and the ability to see far ahead. Only then can the people be assured of the direction in which their leader is taking them,” he said.

He added: “Leadership that relies on bribery and intimidation of voters will not advance Tooro or Uganda. In this season of politics, we need to remain calm and elect leaders of action who truly love the kingdom.”

This year’s coronation anniversary theme was “Visionary leadership.”

The Omukama explained that strong and purposeful leadership brings development to communities, and those aspiring for office must demonstrate genuine and forward-looking objectives.

EC called upon

Ruwenzori Diocese Bishop Reuben Kisembo called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to organise free and fair elections, stressing that Ugandans no longer want to be subjected to violent electoral processes.

“As we approach the general election, we, as religious leaders, have the responsibility of guiding the nation. We urge the government to ensure a level playing field for all candidates. Those nominated should be allowed to campaign freely without harassment or intimidation,” Bishop Kisembo said.

He also opined that there is a need for transparency and accountability in the electoral process, and, according to him, honesty on the part of the EC would help reduce disputes and petitions after the elections.

“The EC must uphold transparency and honesty in all its duties. An accountable process will reduce disputes and petitions, ensuring trust in our democratic governance. We must guarantee fairness and honesty in what is announced,” he noted.

On matters of security, Bishop Kisembo urged security agencies to respect human rights and desist from acts of violence against citizens and candidates.

“Security operatives must refrain from abducting, torturing, brutalising, and harassing citizens. The use of masks and unmarked vehicles against civilians is unacceptable and erodes public confidence in law enforcement,” he cautioned.

He reminded security forces that all nominated candidates have the right to campaign and speak freely, provided they operate within the law.

“We are calling for security and respect for citizens during this period. We must also highlight political ethics and voter responsibility. Citizens should stop demanding financial favours from political aspirants,” he said.

Tooro development plan

The king told his subjects he previously launched the Tooro Kingdom 25-year Development Plan, built on six strategic pillars, one of which focuses on empowering the youth, promoting tourism, and sports, among others, saying if embraced, it will help to develop Tooro.

“The kingdom has already established a youth centre to provide vocational training. Through the King Oyo Foundation, we also set up an ICT centre to equip young people with digital skills. We plan to expand these programmes to all counties of the kingdom,” he said.

He added that agriculture remains a priority, saying people should be supported by technical experts to improve farming. He further noted that through his King Oyo Model Farm, the initiative will be scaled up to other counties so that subjects across the kingdom can learn modern farming practices.

On the issue of land, Omukama Oyo reminded his subjects that the kingdom is still negotiating with the central government for the return of its properties, including land titles. He consequently appealed to the House Speaker Anita Among to assist in ensuring that these titles are restored.

“I urge all subjects living on kingdom land to work closely with the kingdom land board so they can secure documents authorising their stay. Some individuals are pursuing their own interests to mislead our people, but I have directed the prime minister and the land board to ensure that no one is evicted from kingdom land,” he affirmed.

Poor road network

Tooro Kingdom’s 12th and reigning Omukama reminded President Museveni about the poor state of the Kyegegwa–Kampala Road.

The road connects Tooro to the capital, Kampala. Omukama Oyo observed that the road’s current condition is affecting both tourism and business in the Tooro Sub-region and urged that it should be rehabilitated urgently.

In her response, Speaker Among, who was the chief guest at the function, representing President Museveni, directed the Finance ministry to provide funds for the road works of Mityana-Mubende-Kyegegwa-Kyenjojo Road within two weeks.

“When His Excellency delegated me to represent him, he offered me his helicopter to bring me here. However, having been informed about the poor condition of the Mityana–Mubende–Kyegegwa–Kyenjojo road, I chose to travel by road to witness it myself. Indeed, the road urgently requires rehabilitation,” Speaker Among said.

She added: “Your Majesty, and the people of Tooro, in your presence today, I am directing the Minister of Finance, who is here with us, to secure the necessary funds within two weeks so that this road can be worked on without further delay.”

President Museveni, in his speech delivered by Speaker Among, honoured King Oyo for preserving and protecting the Tooro Kingdom’s rich cultural heritage and bringing the subjects together around shared interests.

“During the reign of King Oyo, Tooro has remained united and peaceful. Therefore, I applaud the king for rallying the people of Tooro around a shared culture, language, history, and their legitimate interests such as development, creation of wealth and jobs,” Mr Museveni said.

Mr Museveni said kingdoms were important, saying their abolition in 1966 was a big blow to the people’s identity and way of life.

“The NRM decided to restore monarchies, because it is not possible to promote culture without involving the kingdoms,” he said.

MARRIAGE REQUEST

Bishop Kisembo also weighed in on a lighthearted matter raised earlier in the week on Tuesday by Queen Mother Best Kemigisa, who had publicly asked her son, King Oyo, to take a wife (Omugo).

He said those calling on the king to marry are not pressurising him, but rather expressing their wish to see the palace have a queen. Speaker Among told the king that if he chooses to marry, she will pay all the cows for dowry.

