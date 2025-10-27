King’s College Budo seeks Shs14b for new chapel

The management of King’s College Budo is seeking Shs14 billion to construct a new chapel, which will accommodate the ever-increasing student community.

According to the school headteacher, Can John Fred Kazibwe, the construction of the new chapel is expected to kick off next month, and a bigger percentage of the required resources has already been mobilised.

“The entire project will cost Shs14 billion, but we thank God that very soon, we will be realising this target. We thank the good stewards of the church and individuals who have contributed and continue to contribute towards this noble cause,” Can Kazibwe said during a fundraising dinner held at the school on October 24.

During the fundraising dinner, Shs888,932,575 was raised in cash and pledges toward a target of Shs1billion. This includes more than Shs705m received in cash and over Shs182m in pledges.

Justification

Can Kazibwe explained that the first chapel was constructed in 1912, but was later expanded in 1959 due to the growing student number, and that the current student population of 2600 necessitates the construction of a bigger chapel to accommodate them.

According to the architectural plan, the new chapel will boast a seating capacity of 3,000, catering for the spiritual needs of the school community.

Mr Kazibwe explained that it is critical to establish religious institutions in schools to nurture citizens of integrity who can be entrusted with public funds without engaging in corruption.





“The Church needs people of character who can transform their communities. The challenge we have in most developing countries is that people cannot be trusted with public funds. The Church trains people to be honest, have integrity, and feel for others,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to all those who have contributed to the noble cause.

Vision

Can Kazibwe said the new chapel is envisioned to complement an impressive array of facilities completed over the past four years, which have significantly enriched the educational environment and living conditions for students, such as the newly built Grace House, Australia House, and classrooms.

Former Bishop of Namirembe Diocese, who doubles as the chair of the Board of Trustees of Kings College Budo, Wilberforce Luwalira, was optimistic that the project would be successfully implemented, affirming that where there is a will, there is always a way.

Bishop Luwalira, who represented Namirembe Bishop Moses Banja at the fundraising, encouraged people to support the project as a way of honouring the Lord.

“Giving is a generous gesture of worship. In fundraising efforts, either to build a church, buy equipment, or build a home for a pastor, we are invited to give, and whenever we give, we honour our God as we affirm that whatever we have comes from the hand of the Lord,” he said.