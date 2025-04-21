King’s College Budo wins gold at International Science Olympiad in Greece

King’s College Budo has emerged victorious with a gold medal at the recently concluded International Science Olympiad held in Greece last week.

The team, comprised of students from Senior Two, Three, and Four, excelled in a rigorous series of science-based contests that tested their innovation, teamwork, and problem-solving skills in real-world scenarios.

Mr Asumpta Kasamba, a mathematics teacher and head of the Ugandan delegation, hailed the win as not just a triumph for Budo but also a milestone for Uganda’s evolving education system.

“We aim to take science out of the classroom and apply it to real life, and these skills are tested through collaboration, critical thinking, and competence,” he said.

Mr Kasamba attributed the team’s success to the revised lower secondary curriculum, which he said has encouraged students to embrace skills-based learning and innovation with the support of their teachers.

Mr Godfrey Kasamba, the Deputy Head Teacher of King’s College Budo, also celebrated the school’s achievement.

“This aligns with our vision to be a hub of globally enlightened individuals rooted in Christian values. This was only our third time participating, and returning home with a gold medal is extraordinary,” he said.

One of the student participants, Mr Aman Kasamba, credited the win to dedication, teamwork, and the invaluable experience of competing on an international platform.

“Honestly, it was spectacular from start to finish. I’m so grateful to everyone who enabled us to reach this far because teamwork has helped us to emerge winners,” he said.

He added that the Olympiad has enhanced their ability to apply scientific knowledge in practical situations.

“Competing internationally demonstrated to us (students) that we can match and even exceed the standards set by students from more developed countries,” he said.

About the International Science Olympiad

The International Science Olympiad brings together brilliant young minds from around the world to showcase their abilities in physics, chemistry, biology, engineering, and mathematics through theoretical exams and hands-on experiments.

Uganda was represented by some of its top academic institutions, including Mengo Senior School and Mount St. Mary’s Namagunga, with King’s College Budo claiming the gold medal in this prestigious event.