Kingfisher oil field pioneers Uganda’s push for ‘green oil’

As the country prepares to pump its first oil from the Albertine region next year, questions of sustainability remain at the heart of the debate.

The Kingfisher Field Development Area (KFDA), operated by CNOOC Uganda Limited, has attracted scrutiny from environmentalists.

Still, the company insists it is embedding robust environmental safeguards to ensure that oil development goes hand-in-hand with green growth.

Oil, by its nature, is a double-edged resource. While it promises economic transformation, its production and consumption are among the leading sources of carbon dioxide emissions globally.

From burning fossil fuels to gas flaring and transportation, oil contributes significantly to greenhouse gases, which trap heat in the atmosphere and drive climate change.

For new producers such as Uganda, the challenge lies in exploiting petroleum resources without exacerbating the climate crisis.

The 1.4 billion barrels of commercially recoverable oil in the Albertine Graben are part of a new wave of oil and gas projects across Africa, sparking debate on the continent’s role in global carbon emissions.

Against this backdrop, CNOOC, a Chinese oil company, says it is deliberately setting a precedent by adopting modern technology and community-driven initiatives.

“Our aim is to demonstrate that oil production can integrate cutting-edge technology with ecological sensitivity,” Mr Andrew Mbigiti, the communications officer at CNOOC, says.

One of the company’s most notable interventions has been replacing diesel generators with renewable hydropower electricity, which was commissioned in early August last month. This shift ended reliance on 24-hour diesel-powered generation.

“We cut daily diesel consumption from 1,400 litres, reduced greenhouse gas emissions, and brought the national grid closer to the community.

The move also extended electricity to the Buhuka Gravity Water Scheme, guaranteeing residents’ 24-hour access to clean drinking water,” Mr Mbigiti explains.

Carbon reduction efforts

Carbon reduction efforts are also taking shape through afforestation. The company has planted 1,071 trees from eight different species on 3.14 acres.

In the early stages, these trees will absorb about 7.5 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, with potential absorption reaching up to 20 tonnes per year once mature.

“We want to start a forest in this region. We want to show society that oil recovery here can bring positive benefits, creating spaces with fruit trees where people can rest and eat,” he says.

The Chinese oil company will also be enforcing a strict no-flaring policy, ensuring that natural gas is not burnt off during production.

Instead, it is captured through Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) recovery systems and used for power generation. To further cut emissions, the company will be piloting electric vehicles within oilfield areas.

Currently, the country imports LPG. However, in a joint venture with Total Energies and the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC), CNOOC is taking steps to commercialise excess associated gas.

Plans are underway to produce approximately 20,000 tonnes of LPG annually from the Kingfisher oil field (KFDA) and 100,000 tonnes from the French company.

LPG consumption currently stands at approximately 30,000 tonnes per year, mostly concentrated in urban areas with a growing middle class.

Mr Dickson Asiimwe, the site engineer overseeing the project, explained that the Central Processing Facility (CPF), now 93 percent complete, is approaching the final stages of construction and will play a pivotal role in providing cleaner and more sustainable fuel to surrounding communities.

“The facility has been designed with modern technology and environmental considerations in mind, ensuring that operations minimise harmful emissions and contribute to improved air quality,” Mr Asiimwe says.

He adds: “These measures are critical not only for safeguarding the local ecosystem but also for ensuring that the community benefits from safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible energy production.”

Mr Asiimwe further notes that the team has completed all required environmental assessments, impact studies, and compliance procedures, underscoring the project’s commitment to national regulations and internationally recognised environmental standards.

“As the world moves toward cleaner energy sources, LPG serves as a bridge fuel. It emits fewer pollutants compared to coal, wood, and other fossil fuels, and contributes less to indoor air pollution, which is a leading cause of respiratory illness,” he emphasises.

Within the oil camps, solar water heating systems have been installed to cut dependence on fossil fuels.

Organic food waste is converted into compost for tree planting and ecological demonstration farms, while treated wastewater is reused for greening projects.

Construction waste, including wood and steel, is recycled, further reducing the project’s carbon footprint. “From cutting fuel use to tree planting and waste-to-energy systems, all our interventions are designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while supporting local communities,” Mr Mbigiti says. “Kingfisher is proof that Uganda’s first oil can also be green oil,” he adds.

CNOOC is addressing social and livelihood concerns linked to oil development. Ms Joyce Kwagala, the land acquisition supervisor overseeing the Buhuka Modern Ecological Demonstration Farm, explains that the company is working closely with project-affected persons. “We have 788 project-affected individuals. As part of our commitment to restoring and improving livelihoods, we established this demonstration farm, which covers three acres—two for crop production and one for livestock,” she says.

The farm focuses on rice in lowland areas and millet in higher terrain, alongside practical training plots. She adds: “Everyone is free to choose the activity they want to participate in. Our aim is not to impose, but to empower the community with options and skills that will meaningfully improve their livelihoods.”

The choice of rice and millet was deliberate, as these crops are high-yielding with strong commercial potential.

CNOOC is distributing improved varieties and providing training in modern, sustainable farming practices, including irrigation systems and organic fertilisers. Model farmers have also been trained to transfer these skills across communities. Mr Dennis Mulondo, who operates at the rig, explained that the project is carefully designed to balance oil production with climate and environmental sustainability. The team is using a land rig considered a “silent rig,” producing virtually no noise, which reduces disturbances to nearby communities and wildlife.

Land restoration

Once pipelines are installed and properly covered, the team undertakes comprehensive land restoration activities, returning areas to their natural state as much as possible. According to Mulondo, these measures are part of a broader strategy to ensure that oil extraction in the region does not compromise environmental integrity or contribute excessively to carbon emissions, reflecting a commitment to sustainable operations.

By combining ecological safeguards, renewable energy, waste management, and community livelihood programmes, the Kingfisher project is being positioned as a benchmark for sustainable oil development. Whether Uganda’s “first oil” can truly be “green oil” will depend on how consistently such initiatives are implemented and monitored in the years ahead. The KDFA, is estimated to hold 560 million barrels of oil, 190 million of which are recoverable over the next 30 years. The total cost of developing the KDFA leading to first oil is in the region of $2b.

AT A GLANCE

The Kingfisher Development Area, operated by CNOOC Uganda Limited, is one of Uganda’s flagship oil projects in the Albertine Graben. Beyond extraction, the project has introduced a range of sustainability measures, including replacing diesel generators with renewable hydropower, enforcing a no-flaring policy, and piloting electric vehicles within oilfields.

Afforestation efforts have so far seen 1,071 trees planted, while waste management initiatives recycle construction materials and convert organic waste into compost.