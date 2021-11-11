Kings College Budo headteacher dead

When Kings College Budo candidates passed with flying colours in the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education and Uganda Certificate of Education exams released in August this year, congratulatory messages poured in, hailing Patrick Bakka Male, 60, for his school’s outstanding performance upheld over the years.

Then, he was full of life.

Bakka Male, a prominent educationist, was yesterday morning pronounced dead at Mulago National Referral Hospital.

According to some family members, Bakka Male had one time suffered a stroke but recuperated.

However, the new of the death of the King’s College Budo’s longest serving head teacher (since 2008 to date), has caught many Ugandans by surprise.

Social media platforms were awash with messages eulogising him.

Mr Aldrine Nsubuga, one of the old students of Budo, on his Facebook post eulogised the deceased Bakka Male as an intelligent teacher whose good works impacted the education sector.

“If he was proud, it is because he was Budonian. That was his pride and to most of us, our pride. He espoused the school’s spirit, tradition and heritage. He had a logical mind that always found a reason behind the reason. His freelance style-draped in conviction-at times baffled and angered conservatives but he was always at peace with himself,” Mr Nsubuga posted.

“Did he sulk? The ever smiling headmaster with endless stories and enduring laughter. A very good human being, Near saintly…..He kept our school afloat and competitive at a time when it could have been swallowed by the newbies, A true servant,” he said.

According to Sam Busulwa, the former head teacher, Kings College Budo, Bakka Male was a jolly man and a great counsellor to his students.

Busulwa said Bakka Male would listen to student’s problems and offer solutions where possible.

Mr Ronnie Mutebi, a board member at the school, remembers Male as an intelligent and amiable person.

“He enjoyed a special bond with his students who loved him back. They used to call him daddy and he would call them his children,” he said.

Mr Mutebi added that Bakka Male was a very strategic thinker and given that attribute, he uplifted the school.

This also helped him keep his workers and students enthusiastic and thriving.

Mr Busulwa served as teacher and later deputy headteacher during Bakka Male’s tenure.

“Although he was soft spoken, Bakka Male knew when to discipline students when they went astray,” Busulwa adds.

Few of Bakka Male’s quotes still linger in people’s hearts. These include: “When you do good, you feel good and when you feel good, you do good’; ‘Moments constitute seasons and seasons constitute a lifetime’.

Namirembe Diocese missions department has described Bakka Male as a great counsellor and advisor to their ministry

Mr Ephraim Kisangala, a medical doctor, yesterday tweeted saying the late Bakka Male was a professional and fatherly headmaster.

Background

Bakka Male served as headmaster at Mengo Secondary School. He also taught at Muntuyera High School, Kitunga and Kings College Budo itself before becoming headteacher in 2008.

Although the family has not announced any burial details yet, Male’s body will today be taken to Namirembe Church for the main service at 3pm and a vigil will later be held at his residence in Budo, Nsangi sub-county in Wakiso District.