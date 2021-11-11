Kings College Buddo headtecher Patrick Bakka Male who passed on yesterday. PHOTO/COURTESY 

Kings College Budo headteacher dead

By  Promise Twinamukye

  • Busulwa said Bakka Male would listen to student’s problems and offer solutions where possible.
  • Patrick Bakka Male  has been eulogised as an intelligent teacher whose good works impacted the education sector.
  • Bakka Male served as headmaster at Mengo Secondary School. He also  taught at Muntuyera High School, Kitunga and Kings College Budo itself before becoming headteacher in 2008.

When Kings College Budo candidates passed with flying colours in the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education and Uganda Certificate of Education exams released in August this year, congratulatory messages poured in, hailing Patrick Bakka Male, 60, for his school’s outstanding performance upheld over the years.
Then, he was full of life.

