Kira Mayor Mutebi joins PFF after NUP denies re-election ticket

Incumbent mayor of Kira Municipality, Julius Mutebi, alongside other councilors from the National Unity Platform (NUP) party, yesterday crossed over to the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) party, a few days after the former denied them party tickets to seek re-election.

Mutebi and his colleagues, majority of whom are from Kampala and Wakiso districts, immediately declared their intention to hold the PFF party ticket for the Kira municipality mayoral race in the 2026 general elections upon being given a party membership card.

“I served my party, the NUP, with diligence. I sacrificed a lot because you all saw what happened to me during the Kawempe North By-Election; these fingers you see were broken, but they chose to sideline me. Coming to the presentation of my people of Kira, my achievements are self-speaking and as I join this mighty party, I wish to publicly put in my plea and seek to hold the PFF card for the forthcoming mayoral polls in Kira,” he said.

He added: “The party never informed me. I only heard through the media that I had been dropped. That shows the weakness in the screening process. Many residents of Kira work in Kampala and are directly affected by decisions made in the city,” he said, tying his endorsement to the daily realities of his constituents.”

Mutebi, who held the NUP party ticket and won the current term, is among dozens of dissatisfied NUP aspirants who have abandoned the party after being denied the party ticket.

At the PFF offices yesterday, lawyer Ivan Bwowe, a former Makerere University Guild President and a also joined the party.

Others who joined PFF are: Mirembe Jackline, Councilor, Wakiso, Kavulu Shem, Councilor Nansana, Wafula Ivan, Makindye East, Ssekanjako Charles, Kira Municipality, Mawejje Christopher, Kisugu, Makindye, Batamuliza Patience, Nakazzi Dorothy Nakawa East, Muwonge Ivan, Nasakka Ramila Kira Division, Natale Annet Councilor Bweyogerere, Nakigude Sarah Gaba, and Nsubuga Musa, Councilor Namugongo.

WATCH: Kira Municipality Mayor, Julius Mutebi, has officially joined People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) from the National Unity Platform (NUP). His decision follows NUP's refusal to grant him the ticket to contest for re-election in the 2026 General Election. Mutebi recounted a… pic.twitter.com/QzqHSmJ6aq — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) September 3, 2025

When contacted, NUP spokesperson and Leader of Opposition in Parliament Joel Ssenyonyi said members are free to cross to any political party of their choice because they are Ugandans who have that freedom.

He maintained that the Election Management Committee, which vetted all aspirants, did their job diligently and whoever got the card, got it on merit.





