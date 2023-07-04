Kira Municipality registers influx of street kids 

Kira Municipal Council says it is overwhelmed by an influx of street kids and abandoned new born babies.

According to the mayor, Mr Julius Mutebi Nsubuga, the number of street children and abandoned new-born babies has increased following the recent eviction of hundreds of families from Bweyogerere, Namboole Stadium and Bukasa.

“You find children abandoned; with the economy in a bad shape, many parents are overwhelmed as their children are not going to school, there is no money to feed them; so, there are many children coming on the streets in Kira Municipal Council,” he said.

The mayor was speaking on Saturday during a function to install the new President of the Kira Host Lions Club.

Mr Nsubuga said this now calls for creation of care homes to rehabilitate the abandoned children.

Mr Elicard Web Ndyabahika, the founding president of Kira Host Lions Club, handed over the leadership of the one-year-old club to Ms Sheba Asiimwe.

In his remarks, Mr Ndyabahiika said they were also faced with the issue of street children and abandoned babies, whom they decided to provide for at Jaja Flo orphanage in Kira.

Ms Asiimwe said during her term of office, she will, among others, come up with impactful community projects.

When contacted, Mr Aggrey Kabenge, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, said much as they would like to permanently end the issue of street children in the city, the leaders in the grassroots communities are not playing their part.