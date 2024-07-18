Kira residents give land for Shs60b roads

The government has hailed residents of Kira Municipality, Wakiso District, for giving up part of their land without compensation to pave the way for the tarmacking of three roads at Shs59b.

The Mayor of Kira Municipality, Mr Julius Mutebi Nsubuga, said more than 80 percent of the residents in Kiwatule, Najjera, and Buwate have willingly signed consent forms to allow the government to undertake the construction of Mbogo-Cyprian Kizito Road, commonly known as Kiwatule-Kira-Kiwologoma (9km), and Buwanju Road, commonly known as Buwate-Kungu Road (2.3kms).

The roads are being constructed under the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area Urban Development Programme (GKMA-UDP), funded by the World Bank. The project has no provision for compensation.

“I want to thank all those residents who have given up their land to allow the project to resume; this shows you love development and you are going to benefit,” he said.

The mayor was speaking at the contract signing ceremony for the road works at Kira Municipal Council offices yesterday. The contract was handed to CHICO, a Chinese firm, which is expected to complete the roads works within 18 months.





The green light

Mr Benon Yiga, the municipal town clerk, said so far, 95 percent of the affected people have signed consent forms on the Buwate-Kungu (Biwanju) Road, while 79 percent of consent has been achieved on the Kiwatule-Kiira-Kiwologoma Road.

“What we have been doing is engaging the affected people and so far, we are ready to go,” he said.

Mr Yiga said the roads will be a dual carriage, meaning two vehicles moving on each lane (to and fro) at the same time.

Mr Nsubuga hailed the councillors and other local council leaders, whom he said have been moving door-to-door, meeting the residents affected by the road projects, to convince them to sign the consent forms.

“Please, those residents of Bweyogerere who are still refusing to assent to the use of their land, the projects will be removed from your division, and given to other divisions,” he warned.

Ms Minsa Kabanda, the Minister of Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, who presided over the contract signing ceremony, hailed the area leaders for ensuring the project success.

“We have waited for these road projects for long; we started in 2018 and now we have finally started. So I thank all the stakeholders,” she said.