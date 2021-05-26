Kira road police boss succumbs to covid-19

By Andrew Bagala More by this Author

It was a sombre mood at Kira Road Police Division today as officers mourned the death of their commander, who succumbed to Coronavirus yesterday.

Superintendent of Police Mathias Turyasingura died at Mulago Hospital, where he has been admitted for a few days.

Some of SP Turyasingura’s colleagues said he was full of life a few days as he carried out operations against entertainment centre that were operating in contravention of guidelines set by the Ministry of Health.

Police are yet to issue a statement about the burial programme in Kabale District.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire couldn’t comment on the deceased saying they are waiting for communication from the police headquarters.

“You were a good commander, patriotic, disciplined and always concerned with the welfare of your officers. DPC, you fought crime in Kira Road with zest & zeal. Rest In Peace comrade,” police tweeted on Wednesday morning.

SP Turyasingura joined police in 2007 as a cadet officer. He operated in several areas especially in Eastern Uganda and Kampala Metropolitan Police Area.

Portrait of Daniel Okello

As officers were mourning the death of Turyasingura, they were also hit by another sad news about the passing on of the brother to the Director of Criminal Investigations Grace Akullo.

Ms Akullo’s brother Daniel Okello passed away on Tuesday after losing a battle to Covid-19.

Ms Akullo said he went to Kisubi Hospital complaining of fever, cough and cold on Monday afternoon. He was admitted to Kisubi Hospital where his health worsen. He was transferred to Case Hospital where he lost a battle to Covid-19 on Tuesday.

