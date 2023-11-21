Kirabo jailed 30 years for murdering his lover Mirembe

High court in Mukono City has sentenced Mathew Kirabo to 30 years in prison for killing his lover Desire Mirembe, who was a medical student at Makerere University.

Prosecution led by Happiness Ayinebyonna told court presided by Justice Henry Kaweesa Isabirye that Kirabo killed a 19-year-old girl’s bright future, urging a death sentence.

Considering the time spent on remand, Justice Kaweesa ruled that Kirabo serves 29 years, 10 months and 3 days in prison.

A photo montage shows Matthew Kirabo (left) who was convicted of murdering his girlfriend Desire Mirembe. PHOTO/FILE

Kirabo who had escaped while on bail in 2021, was convicted for the murder in May, 2022 in his absentia by Tuesday’s presiding justice.

He was on September 12, 2023 arrested by Kenya Interpol and extradited to Uganda.

On September 15, 2023, Mukono High Court presided by Justice David Matovu remanded Kirabo- awaiting further management of his murder case.

Justice Matovu remanded him upon execution of a warrant of arrest as a convict for the offense of murder, contrary to section 188 and 189 of the Penal Code Act pending sentencing proceedings.

Mirembe was murdered by her boyfriend Kirabo on July 11, 2015 after having misunderstandings in their relationship and her body was dumped in a sugarcane plantation in Lugazi in Buikwe District.

Murder convict Mathew Kirabo appears in Mukono High Court during his sentencing on November 21, 2023. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI

In 2022, prosecution told court that Kirabo led a delegation of police officers to the scene of crime and explained how he killed Mirembe, and a video of him confessing to the murder was recorded.

Kirabo picked the deceased from Ark hostel in Katanga where she was residing and they went to the mall in Kampala to solve some relationship matters as lovers. They later headed to Lugazi.