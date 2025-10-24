Kiryandongo bus crash survivors narrate ordeal





Mr Sebeet Kawawa and Mr Juvenile Zubeir Omia, survivors of a road crash that claimed 46 lives in Kiryandongo District, yesterday shared harrowing tales after enduring traumatic episodes that left them emotionally drained.

The Kiryandongo road accident, which occurred on Tuesday night, October 21, at Kitaleeba Village near Asili Farm on the Kampala-Gulu Highway, involved four vehicles. More than 60 other people were also severely injured.

To Mr Kawawa, who survived with injuries, Tuesday was just like any other normal day. Having accomplished his tasks in Kampala, he prepared to leave for Yumbe later in the day. After sharing light moments with friends, he bid them farewell and dashed to the bus terminal, where he had booked the Nile Star Bus.

At around 7:45pm, they set off for a journey of about 600 kilometres from Kampala to Yumbe, aboard the Nile Star Bus, oblivious of what lay ahead. From his narrative, all was well, and the environment seemed calm as some travellers took a nap. Others were glued to their phones as cool music played in the background.

But at around midnight, as the bus approached Kiryandongo, everything turned around for the worse.

“I still cannot figure out how I survived the nasty accident that took us by surprise. The passengers I shared a seat with all died. We were three on the seat and I was the only survivor,” Mr Kawawa said. He added that the incident involved four vehicles: two buses, a truck, and a smaller vehicle.

Mr Kawawa attributed the cause of the crash to recklessness. The accident occurred after the driver of the bus travelling from Kampala to Gulu attempted to overtake a lorry.

At the same time, the Planet Company bus coming from the opposite direction, was overtaking a Toyota Surf, and both buses collided head-on during the overtaking process.

Mr Kawawa, who seemed to be waking up from a dream at the time of the accident, said he was rescued from under the wreckage of the bus after he sustained injuries. But while there, he heard people calling for help.

“My condition is not all that bad. A referral was made for me to travel from Kiryandongo Hospital to Yumbe Regional Referral Hospital, where I am currently receiving treatment. I survived by the mercy of God,” he added.

Mr Omia, a Member of Parliament aspirant for Aringa East constituency, said there was recklessness among the drivers.

“The bus picked me up from my home in Bombo, and we left Kampala at 8pm, but the accident happened between Kigumba and Kiryandongo. It is a miracle that I survived because the two colleagues I travelled with all died. There was no way that I could help them,” he said.

The wreckage of the buses that collided along Kampala-Gulu highway in Kiryandongo District on October 22, 2025.

Mr Omia sustained a deep cut on the head and injury on the leg.

“I got first aid from Kiryandongo Hospital, and they also checked my pressure and oxygen circulation, so the medical officers told me that I was out of danger,” he added.

Trying to beat the deadline for nominations, since he had been booked for Wednesday, with this condition, Mr Omia proceeded to Yumbe for nomination.

With a bandage on his head to protect the skull, Mr Omia arrived at the nomination centre and was welcomed by his supporters, who had not been informed about his condition. He was nominated to contest as an Independent, and the doctors recommended a head scan.