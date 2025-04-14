Kiryandongo eviction leaves 72-year-old blind widow, dozens homeless

A 72-year-old blind widow is among more than 70 residents of Kyeganwa II Village in Kigumba Sub-county, Kiryandongo District who have been left homeless after a forceful eviction from land they say they have occupied for over 45 years.

Ms Matirina Akuto, whose husband was buried near their now-demolished home, says the eviction that occurred on April 10, 2025, was carried out without compassion for her disability.

“The attackers took advantage of my disability situation to destroy my house and property while pushing me out of the house before it was razed to the ground. I lost my site but could hear the claim that I will be killed if I don’t find where to relocate after my house and gardens are destroyed,” she said in an interview on April 13.

Ms Matirina Akuto in (blue) dress and seated at the grave side of her late husband Zakariya Lote in Kyeganywa village, Kiyrandongo District on April 13, 2025. PHOTO/DAN WANDERA

The affected families claim they were not served any notice prior to the eviction, which they say was executed by court bailiffs under the authority of Ms Edith Aliguma Adyeri, who claims ownership of the disputed land.

Ms Teresa Adimong, a mother of four and resident of the same village, said their homes and food crops were destroyed in the operation.

“My children are sleeping in the cold after the family house got destroyed by people hired by Ms Edith Aliguma Adyeri who claims ownership of our land. Ms Aguma witnessed the eviction that involved the destruction of our crops and house property. We appeal to President Museveni to intervene,” she said.

Mr Spencer Amodoi, another resident, said his late father acquired the land in 1975. He accused Ms Aliguma of using political influence to claim ownership.

“We have for the past 20 years been fighting to get justice from people that decided to grab our land using their political offices. Our District LC5 Chairperson Ms Aguma wants to take our family land which she claims belonged to her late father,” he told the Monitor.

The Local Council I Chairperson, Mr Daniel Okumu, expressed dismay over the eviction, saying neither he nor the affected families were notified.

“I was surprised that the office of the RDC Mr Dan Muganga allowed an illegal activity to have a section of my community members evicted brutally from land that they have occupied for more than 40 years. The victims including the office of the Local Council I Chairperson were never notified about the pending eviction,” he said.

However, Mr Dan Muganga, the Kiryandongo Resident District Commissioner, said the eviction followed proper legal procedures.

“This case is not new. It has lagged on for more than 20 years. It is unfortunate that the victims of the eviction are shifting the blame on the District Security team without thinking about their own weakness. The District security committee invited all the concerned parties in a security meeting before the eviction. We are not responsible for the actions of the bailiff since the RDC does not supervise the evictions,” he said in a telephone interview.

Ms Edith Aliguma Adyeri insists the land legally belongs to her family and that the court process was followed to the letter.

“My father owned the land that was later encroached on by the Amodoi family in 1996. We started this case in 2003 through the Masindi District land Tribunal. The case was determined as ex parte because the Amodoi family refused to join the case and left the tribunal to hear one side and make the judgement in our favor. In 2006, these people served us with a memorandum of appeal in a case earlier determined as ex parte in the same year.

“The affected families have made me get tired with the Court visits after tactfully trying to frustrate the case. Even the blind lady has been occupying land that belongs to my family. Whatever happened was lawful because it was backed by a Court execution order,” she said.

Mr Isaac Olama Museveni, the LCIII Chairperson of Kigumba Sub-county, called the eviction process unfair and lacking transparency.

“The eviction was unfairly executed since the victims were denied opportunity to see the Court eviction order. Even the LC1 Chairperson did not witness the eviction,” he told Monitor.

According to Uganda’s Land Act, lawful tenants—whether squatters or Bibanja holders—are entitled to protections, including fair notice and due process before evictions can be carried out.