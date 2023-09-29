Kiryandongo fish project seeks govt support for growth

Fish farmers in Kiryandongo District are looking to government for help to ensure the prosperity of their fishing businesses in the region.



The Kiryandongo fish project members say they “are determined to expand their fish reserves and gain essential knowledge about fish preservation to secure a bright future for their enterprise.”

In January 2023, the government of Uganda, under the Development Response to the Displacement Impact Project (DR DIP), injected Shs116 million into the Kiryandongo village fish project, with the funding earmarked for the construction of two vital fishponds in the district.

Joyce Kababanda, the chairperson of the Kiryandongo village fish group, highlights the critical need for additional government support, emphasizing the necessity of funds to purchase fish feeds and the establishment of essential infrastructure for a consistent and sustainable fish population.

"Kiryandongo Village Fish Project still needs the government's financial support, and the knowledge required by our members in fish preservation is essential for our ultimate success," she observed.

"By the time of our harvest in December, we anticipate generating Shs100 million in revenue from the two fishponds, and we have comprehensive sustainability plans firmly in place," she added.

Despite collecting a weekly amount of between Shs160,000-Shs350,000 for fish feeds from members, Kababanda acknowledges that there are substantial financial burdens amidst limited incomes.



Paulin Liz Nagujja, the Community Development Officer in Kiryandongo Town Council, told Monitor that the increasing participation of women in the project is a progressive trend.

"The Community Development Office remains committed to empowering our members by providing training in group dynamics and project management, and this commitment will undoubtedly ensure the long-term success of our fish farming project," Nagujja affirmed on Thursday.

Nagujja also highlighted need for the government to establish a special project to support people with disabilities in the area, underscoring the dedication to inclusivity and community development.