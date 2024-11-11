Kiryandongo govt official confesses to taking Shs2m bribe from job seeker

The Kiryandongo District Service Commission (DSC) is under scrutiny following bribery allegations. A commission member reportedly admitted to soliciting a bribe from an applicant with the promise of securing her a job, which was ultimately not delivered, nor was her money refunded.

Investigations into the alleged misconduct began after the Kiryandongo District Local Government advertised various vacancies in March 2023.

Ms Rebecca Nalwanga, 27, said she applied for the position of an enrolled nurse among several others advertised.

She stated that shortly after being shortlisted for an interview, she was approached by Severino Kaheru, a service commission member, who asked her to pay Shs 2 million in exchange for a guaranteed job.

“When he promised me the job, I didn’t have the money. I had to borrow Shs2 million from a money lender, which I gave to Kaheru in person. To my disappointment, my name was not among the successful candidates,” Nalwanga recounted.

She added that when she approached the commission for an explanation, Kaheru failed to provide an answer.

Kaheru admitted to soliciting a Shs2 million bribe from Nalwanga.

“Yes, I took her Shs2 million after promising her a job. I failed to secure it because the other commission members refused to give me a slot where I could include her name. We usually have designated slots, which is why I assured her of the position, but this time, I wasn’t given one,” Kaheru explained.

Kaheru said he has already refunded Shs500,000 to Nalwanga and is currently working to repay the remaining balance of Shs1.5 million.

“I will clear the remaining Shs1.5 million after I sell my coffee harvest,” he added.

When contacted, Kiryandongo Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Martin Jachan expressed disappointment over the allegations.

“For years, we’ve had a service commission known for its integrity. It’s shameful to see corruption, which I condemn. We will take action. Those affected should come to the CAO’s office with evidence to file formal complaints,” he said.

On Sunday, Kiryandongo’s Assistant Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Samuel Mbabazi, acknowledged that his office has received numerous complaints of extortion involving the DSC.

“It’s very unfortunate that the commission, which should be transparent, is allegedly demanding between Shs2-5 million from applicants, many of whom are forced to borrow from money lenders, only to end up without a job,” Mbabazi said.