Kiryandongo road accident survivors fight for their lives

The death toll from a major road accident involving four vehicles on the Kampala-Gulu Highway has remained at 46, with 68 people battling for their lives in hospitals. The crash occurred just after midnight on Tuesday at Kitaleeba Village near Asili Farm in Kiryandongo District. The bodies of the victims are currently at Kiryandongo Hospital.

Police said the accident involved two buses, a Toyota Surf, and a Tata lorry. Traffic and Road Safety spokesperson Michael Kananura explained that the driver of the Nile Star Coach, travelling from Kampala to Gulu, attempted to overtake the Tata lorry. Simultaneously, the Planet Company bus, coming from the opposite direction, was overtaking a Toyota Surf.

“Both buses collided head-on during their overtaking manoeuvres. One driver swerved to avoid a collision, but this caused a chain reaction, leading other vehicles to lose control and overturn several times,” Mr Kananura said.

Several people died on the spot, while others were injured and rushed to medical facilities. The police have not yet released the identities of the deceased and injured.

Two police officers, Mr Douglas Kiwanuka, the OC of Bidi Bidi Refugee Police Station, and Sgt James Akera, a courier officer at police headquarters, were among the passengers. Both were injured, but Sgt Akera later died from his injuries. Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Ministry of Health spokesperson, said emergency service teams responded swiftly.

“Our medical team was travelling along Gulu Highway when the accident occurred. They were among the first responders and coordinated with Kiryandongo Hospital staff. The Red Cross and police also assisted in the rescue,” Mr Ainebyoona said.

Many injured victims were transferred from Kiryandongo Hospital to Mulago Hospital for advanced treatment. President Museveni condoled with the families of the victims, directing that each deceased passenger’s family receive Shs5 million, while the injured are given Shs1 million. “I extend my condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured a quick recovery. I urge all road users to exercise utmost caution to prevent such tragedies,” Mr Museveni said.





Mr Solomon Nsimiire, the chairperson of the Uganda Bus Operators Association (UBOA), said the bus owners involved are in shock.



