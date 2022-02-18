Kiryandongo stuck with over Shs800 million for projects on frozen account

Kiryandongo local government is stuck with over Shs800 million on a frozen account- meant to implement 15 different sub-projects for more than 1,000 beneficiaries in the district under the Development Response to Displacement Impact Projects (DRDIP) from the Office of Prime Minister (OPM).

Area Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Mr Ismail Ocen Tuesday said authorities received the money in July 2021 on the district account that was frozen in December 2021 by the IGG over apparent irregularities in the implementation.

“The district was expecting to disburse the money to the 15 selected projects of the beneficiaries in December 2021 but an IGG led probe found irregularities in the MoU signed between target beneficiaries and the OPM,” he explained.

According to him, signing of the MoUs omitted the CAO’s office although all the 15 project beneficiaries were approved by the district authorities.

Mr Ocen further noted that the 15 affected projects are the Nyakatiiti small irrigation scheme for fruit and vegetables that was to receive Shs229.6million ,Go down tree nursery project (Shs 55.1million), Go down community tree planting (Shs52.9million) Kinyomozi c small scale irrigation (Shs55.5million) and Panyadoli B Ber Ki lwaki nursery bed establishment (Shs55.1million), Masamba fish farming (Shs59.6million).

Other projects are Mahonge fish farming (Shs59.6million), Kimyoka micro dam for irrigation and livestock production (Shs100million), Kiburamatu nursery bed establishment (Shs57.0million), Kiryandongo district tree nursery bed establishment and woodlot (Shs57.0million), Kiryandongo 11 community fish farming (Shs 116.6million), Karokarungi community fish (Shs56.6million), Cluster MR community fish (Shs 56.6million), Nakatiti biogas demonstration (Shs48.16million) and Nakiwaza Margaret biogas demonstration (Shs30.8million.)

On Tuesday officials from the OPM under DRDIP, IGG and Kiryandongo district leaders monitored some projects that have been implemented by DRDIP in the area.

Ms Businge Zalfa, the Kiryandongo District Environment officer said majority of the affected projects were under her department and targeted to benefit over 1,000 people.

“All those projects were put on halt since last year. We are engaging all the group members in the affected projects to stay calm as the district team is handling the issue with the OPM,” Ms Businge said.

Mr Charles Enyuk, the Manager Project Risk, Monitoring and Control Officer in the office inspectorate of government, said the decision to halt the disbursement of the money to the groups resulted from gaps in the implementation modalities.

The Kiryandongo CAO said: “We have had discussions with the officials from the OPM and agreed that the MoU be designed again to bear a provision for CAO’s signature and a stamp- and after that the money will be released to the project beneficiaries.”

Improved access to social services

Mr Sam Kakumba, the desk officer DRDIP for Kiryandongo District, said they have “built classrooms in 11 schools, built infrastructure in four health facilities, constructed five roads and promoted the use of energy saving stoves for protection of the environment.”

Some of the health facilities that have received a facelift include Panyadoli hills which got a maternity ward, four stance latrine, and harvesting water tank.