Kiryandongo stuck with over Shs800 million for projects on frozen account

Some leaders from Kiryandongo District with IGG and DRDIP officials during an inspection of DRDIP projects in the district on February 15. PHOTO/ISMAIL BATEGEKA

By  Ismail Bategeka

What you need to know:

  • Government says the the decision to halt the disbursement of the money to the groups resulted from gaps in the implementation modalities. 

Kiryandongo local government is stuck with over Shs800 million on a frozen account- meant to implement 15 different sub-projects for more than 1,000 beneficiaries in the district under the Development Response to Displacement Impact Projects (DRDIP) from the Office of Prime Minister (OPM).

