Kisaka, Luyimbazi and Okello granted bail
What you need to know:
- Their sureties have each been bonded Shs100m, not cash and asked to deposit their passports with the Chief Magistrate's Court in Kasangati.
Former KCCA top bosses, Dorothy Kisaka, David Luyimbazi, and Daniel Okello have been granted cash bail of Shs5 million each and their sureties bonded at Shs100 million non-cash.
The court also ordered them to surrender their passports and obtain permission before leaving the country.
The three are facing charges of manslaughter and negligent acts related to the August 10 Kiteezi dumpsite collapse which left 35 people dead and several hospitalised.