Kisaka, Luyimbazi, Okello in court over Kiteezi landfill collapse
What you need to know:
- Ms Kisaka assumed office on July 23, 2020 following an initial recommendation by President Museveni and subsequent approval by the Public Service Commission.
Former Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) executive director Dorothy Kisaka, ex-deputy director David Luyimbazi and ex-director health services Dr Daniel Okello have been taken to Kasangati Chief Magistrate's Court where they are expected to be charged formally over Kiteezi landfill collapse which left 35 people dead.
The three have been in detention at the CID headquarters in Kampala where they had reported on Wednesday for questioning over Kiteezi landfill collapse which left at least 35 people dead, several others hospitalised and unspecified number missing.
The huge Kiteezi garbage dump in Kasangati Town Council, Wakiso District, which absorbs wastes from Kampala City, Mukono and Wakiso municipal and town councils, collapsed on August 10 burying several houses.
As per the KCCA Act 2011, her responsibilities, among other roles, included overseeing the delivery of quality services within Kampala City, promoting order and trade in the city, managing public funds of the Authority and providing technical advisory to the Authority.