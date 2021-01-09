Kisamba had a strong bond with many people

By Dan Wandera More by this Author

Dr Wilberforce Kisamba Mugerwa, a former minister and Luweero District chairperson, who gained renown for being the minister in-charge of seed capital (entandikwa) in the mid-1990s, died at Mulago hospital on Thursday aged 75.

His loss was most perhaps felt in greater Luweero, the area of his birth which he served diligently for a long time.

Those he interacted with during Christmas festivities just a fortnight ago at his home in Kikonda Village, Bamunanika Sub-county, Luweero District, said the news of his passing was shocking.

“Papa Kisamba has breathed his last. He has lost the battle,” Ms Christen Kisamba said on phone before hanging up.

Sources say the former minister had spent days fighting for his life at Mulago hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

On December 29, 2020, Kisamba was bubbly although sad at the burial of his brother Patrick Kisamba, which took place in Busunju, Mityana District.

Advertisement

The former minister had a strong bond with many people.

He was sought out as an elder and advisor, with many confiding in him while others engaged him in conflict resolution.

Mr Boniface Ssentogo, the head of the laity at Kasana-Luweero Diocese who is also the district councillor for Bamunanika Sub-county, said, on December 26, 2020 while at his farm in Kikonda, Dr Kisamba applauded him for building a modest house besides educating his children.

“Kisamba had promised to visit me because he knew my history as a primary school teacher. ‘That new house is a life time achievement. I will have to visit you soon. It is not easy for a teacher to save and build such a good house’,” Ssentogo said.

Former Justice minister and Attorney General Kiddu Makubuya said Luweero has lost one of its great sons.

“Kisamba was our first district chairperson before representing Bamunanika County in both the Constituent Assembly and Parliament. He balanced his politics and academics at a time when the country was just emerging from a devastating liberation war of the early 1980s. He was among the people who convinced me to join politics in the early 1990s,” Mr Makubuya said.

Luweero Diocesan Bishop Eridard Nsubuga said: “I just learnt two days ago that Dr Kisamba was not well and was admitted at Mulago Hospital. May the good Lord comfort the members of his family, relatives and friends during this trying moment. Dr Kisamba has been a great pillar in Luweero Diocese,” Bishop Nsubuga said in an interview.

Ms Evelyn Nansamba, a resident of Ssekamuli Village in Bamunanika County, said the former minister mobilised and helped in the construction of Ssekamuli Church of Uganda.

“Unlike many politicians that give and want to be praised for the donations, Kisamba ensured that he leads by example,” Ms Nansamba said.

“The former minister championed model gardening at his farm which helped residents improve their farming skills. He allowed all the tenants on his land to pay ground rates (busulu) and stay on his land at Kikonda village without any disturbance,” she added.

Family sources confirmed to Saturday Monitor that Dr Kisamba will be buried at Kikonda village, Bamunanika Sub-county, Luweero District. However, the burial date has not yet been fixed.

Prof Eriabu Lugujjo, the vice chancellor of Ndejje University, described the deceased as a focused and resourceful academician who has been at the helm of the university development and research programmes.

“I have learnt with shock the passing on of our chancellor. His focused leadership greatly impacted both the university and immediate community. He will greatly be missed. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Prof Lugujjo said

About Kisamba Mugerwa

The fallen agricultural economist and veteran politician was born on July 5, 1945 in Bamunanika Sub-county, Luweero District.

He attended Muyembe Primary School in Bamunanika Sub-county and Wampewo Junior Primary School.

He later joined Bishop’s Senior Secondary School in Mukono for his O-Level studies.

Dr Wilberforce Kisamba Mugerwa (right) and Ntungamo Resident District Commisisoner George Bakunda at a function in Ntungamo last year. The former minster died at Mulago hospital on Thursday. PHOTO/ELLY KATAHINGA.

He completed his A-Level from Kololo High School in Kampala City.

In 1968, Kisamba joined Makerere University where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and Rural Economy.

He holds a Master of Science in Agricultural Economics and PhD in Agricultural Economics.

Kisamba served as Principal Agriculture officer of East Mengo, Western Region and principal agricultural Economist between the years 1971 and 1979 before venturing into politics in 1980. He was elected as Member of Parliament from the Democratic Party representing Luweero South East. Luweero South East at the time covered areas of Bombo, Luweero and parts of Nakasongola.

In 1986, Kisamba was elected as the first district chairperson for for Luweero.

He later represented Bamunanika County at the Constituent Assembly before becoming Member of Parliament for Bamunanika County between 1991 and 2004 when he retired from elective politics.

Kisamba served as Cabinet minister and held several portfolios including minister without portfolio, in the Prime Ministers’ Office, Minister of State for Microfinance and Economic Planning, minister of Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries.

Between 2008 and 2018, Dr Kisamba served as the chairperson of the National Planning Authority.

At the time of his death Kisamba was the chairperson of the board of the Microfinance Support Centre and Chancellor of Ndejje University .

During his 70th birthday celebration organised by his family in Kikonda Village, Bamunanika Sub-county on July 5, 2015, Kisamba told his guests that he accomplished his mission in politics but loved to see Ugandans enjoy true democratic principals.

What others say...

Balanced politics and academics: “Kisamba was our first district chairperson before representing Bamunanika County in both the Constituent Assembly and Parliament. He balanced his politics and academics at a time when the country was just emerging from a devastating liberation war of the early 1980s. He was among the people who convinced me to join politics in the early 1990s,” Mr Kiddu Makubuya, former Justice minister and Attorney General.

Good leader: “Unlike many politicians that give and want to be praised for the donations, Kisamba ensured that he leads by example,” Ms Evelyn Nansamba, Ssekamuli Village resident

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com