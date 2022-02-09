Kisiita mining site lies idle for three months 

By  Barbra Nalweyiso  &  AL-MAHDI SSENKABIRWA

What you need to know:

  • Ms Phoebe Namulindwa, the Resident District Commissioner, said the delayed take over has given a leeway to unscrupulous artisanal miners to sneak into the site.

Kisiita gold mining site in Kassanda District is still idle three months after police and UPDF soldiers evicted about 30,000 artisanal miners to pave way for a licensed company to take over the area.

